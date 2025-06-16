State Authorities Order Michigan City to Add Fluoride Back to Water Supply After Years Without It

The city of Wyandotte has until Halloween to come up with a water fluoridation plan.

A Michigan city must submit plans to state regulators for adding fluoride back to its water after not alerting authorities or the public that it was pulling the mineral from its water supply — 10 years ago.

Wyandotte has until October 31, 2025, to come up with a schedule for re-flouridating the water, which it discontinued in 2015 despite the city’s website still claiming that it was adding fluoride to its drinking water.

Local news outlet, Planet Detroit, reported earlier this month that the Wyandotte Municipal Services webpage said that fluoride was being added to water as part of the treatment process to prevent tooth decay. The claim was removed shortly after the report and replaced with a new notice: “Fluoridation of drinking water is not required by law. The city discontinued fluoride treatment in 2015 during a treatment plant rehabilitation project.”

The city says that fluoride levels are monitored and disclosed in the city’s annual Consumer Confidence Reports.

“Residents are encouraged to consult with their dental professionals about supplemental fluoride needs,” the city states.

Fluoride, long touted as a safe way to help prevent tooth decay, has come under fire by America’s health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who claims an association between fluoride and thyroid disorders, weight gain, and possibly decreased IQ. Mr. Kennedy has pledged to remove fluoride from the American water supply and announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would stop recommending fluoridation in drinking water systems nationwide.

The new notice from the city is not good enough for state regulators. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy warned Wyandotte officials that it has historically provided fluoride treatment to the community and its sudden removal did not follow appropriate procedures.

The environmental department along with the Department of Health and Human Services issued a memorandum in March noting that fluoridation is most beneficial when it is implemented consistently. If there is a prolonged interruption in fluoridation, state regulators say that “it is imperative for the water supply to notify the public so residents can make informed decisions about their oral health.”

That would allow pediatricians and dentists to make prescription and treatment decisions based on their understanding of the water supply fluoride levels.

Residents say they are upset that they were misled about fluoride in the water supply. “If residents had been aware of the lower levels of fluoridation, they could have taken steps to speak with health providers and looked into preventative measures,” resident Sarah Pettigrew told Planet Detroit.

Erin Craig said her son had seven baby teeth pulled and three capped by the time he was 4-years old though he never drank soda or juice that could contribute to tooth decay. A return to fluoridation of the water would be welcome news, she said.

“I feel it was irresponsible to (stop fluoridation) without (residents’) consent,” Ms. Craig told the outlet.