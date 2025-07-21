The 5100057 UV-REACTIVE sweater has a $1,590 price tag, but it might be the most interesting, fun piece of luxury knitwear ever released.

When shopping from luxury brands, it can sometimes be hard to tell where the value comes from.

With labels like Hermes or Actyrx, the brand comes with an assurance of high quality, but most of the price tag remains the badge; and many houses slap their name on items that don’t deserve it. Whether it’s Dior bags made by imported Chinese laborers for an estimated $55 a bag, or Chanel gradually reducing the leather and hardware quality on their signature 11.12 handbag, it’s easy to see why skeptics see the whole industry as a grift on the unintelligent affluent.

On the surface, a $1,590 sweater seems like a cardinal example of this. Stone Island’s 5100057 UV-REACTIVE sweater is beautifully constructed — this chunky, loose-knit construction, made from thick viscose-nylon rope, screams quality — and it does have that so-coveted riveted Stone Island badge on the arm; but $590 would seem rich, let alone $1,590.

Stone Island 5100057 UV-REACTIVE sweater. Courtesy of Stone Island

But this isn’t an ordinary sweater. Because, though it is a classic cream when worn indoors, with your first footstep into the sun, it instantly turns into a bright, beautiful blush pink. I knew it would turn color, but pictures and videos can’t capture the rapidity, drama, or fun of it. There’s something profoundly joyous about dressing in a stylish but unassuming item that, like a magic trick, suddenly transforms on stepping outdoors. If I’m wearing it, no matter what’s on my mind, I can’t help but smile when it happens; and on multiple occasions, I had strangers double-take and ask about it.

It doesn’t work by magic, but rather, with UV-reactive pigments integrated into the yarns. This isn’t an innovation exclusive to Stone Island — there are blacklight reactive t-shirts and yarns on the market — but they are the first luxury house to make a garment out of it, and it is a special thing.

Is it worth the money then? If you are looking to shop for a cream sweater, of course not. It’s utterly unnecessary and astonishingly expensive, but what luxury item isn’t? And more to the point, this is the rare item that feels as special as its price tag would demand.

Stone Island color transition. Courtesy of Stone Island

So much designer clothing is too serious by half, and not nearly as interesting as brands would like to think they are; and when brands try to go light-hearted, it generally comes across as juvenile. A grown man shouldn’t wear a Murakami collaboration. A serious person shouldn’t purchase a J.W. Anderson pigeon clutch. Legal adults shouldn’t put Labubu dolls on Birkin bags.

This isn’t any of that. It’s innovative, delightful in the true sense of the word, and actually wearable. The porous weave makes it surprisingly seasonally versatile; the oversized fit allows for rolled cuffs, for a more preppy look, or as is, for a casual, slightly grunge style; and it looks perfect with jeans, brown or black trousers, and even cream shorts.