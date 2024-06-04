In her first interview since President Trump’s conviction, the porn star says, ‘it’s never going to be over for me.’

The adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has given her first sit-down interview since President Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury. Ms. Clifford told the Daily Mirror on Sunday that she thinks Trump’s sentence should be “no golfing” in addition to incarceration.

Speaking in a videotaped interview to the Mirror’s U.S. editor, Christopher Bucktin, from what appears to be a hotel room, Ms. Clifford said she felt that Trump should “be sentenced to jail and some community service — working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women’s shelter,” Ms. Clifford told the United Kingdom-based tabloid.

“I don’t know what the sentencing could be or what Trump will even understand,” she elaborated, leaning back in an armchair. “It’s like when you have a child, and sometimes you take the electronics away from them, but if your child is very artistic, they don’t care. They’ll just go color their coloring books. And then you have another child that, they don’t want to go outside — you got to ground them or take away electronics or don’t let them have dessert,” explained Ms. Clifford, 45, who is the mother of a teenage daughter from her brief marriage to her third husband, the porn star Brendon Miller, whose legal name is Glendon Crain. She is now married to her fourth husband, the porn star Barrett Blade, whose legal name is Russell Barrrett.

“You have to find the punishment that not just matches the crime, and is fair and just, but that impacts that particular person,” Ms. Clifford said, pausing and pondering for a moment, concluding that in Trump’s case the most fitting punishment would be, “No golfing.”

Stormy Daniels arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 09, 2024 at New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

An unnamed former British tabloid editor told the Sun on Monday evening that he was “almost certain” Ms. Clifford was paid for the interview, which was likely why she chose a British tabloid. Unlike most American publications, Fleet Street papers will pay for interviews. During Trump’s trial, the defense sought to use the fact that Ms. Clifford has monetized her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump as a defense strategy to challenge her credibility.

Ms. Clifford was a key witness in the hush-money trial successfully brought against Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg. The prosecution alleged that Trump ordered his former personal lawyer and current archenemy, Michael Cohen, to pay Ms. Clifford $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in return for a signed non-disclosure agreement that would prevent her from publicizing her claim that she had a one-time sexual encounter with Trump during a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in 2006. Trump has denied the allegation. On Friday, during a press conference at Trump Tower, he said again that the sexual encounter “did not happen.”

The prosecution further alleged that when Trump, from the White House, reimbursed Cohen for the hush-money, he falsely categorized the payments as legal expenses via eleven fraudulent checks, eleven fraudulent invoices, and twelve fraudulent ledger entries. Added up, these charges make up the 34 felony counts Trump was convicted of last week.

During the trial, which lasted six weeks and heard 22 witnesses, Ms. Clifford testified in graphic detail about the alleged sexual encounter, as she faced Trump in the courtroom. In her exclusive interview with the Mirror, she said, “I am glad some stuff came out in court that I wanted to come out. And it proved that I had been telling the truth the entire time.”

Stormy Daniels testifies on the witness stand as a promotional image for one of her shows featuring an image of Trump is displayed on monitors in Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

The details that surfaced during her testimony included the color of the tiles in the hotel suite, the toiletries Trump kept in his bathroom and that Ms. Clifford allegedly spanked Trump with a business magazine during their meeting. On Friday, Trump called Ms. Clifford a “salacious person.”

Mr. Bucktin asked Ms. Clifford how she felt about the fact that, as a convicted felon, Trump may not be able to vote for the president in his new home state of Florida. While Trump can run for president, he may not be allowed to cast a vote, since convicted felons in Florida can only vote once they have served their sentence. The exact interpretation of that law as it regards Trump remains unsettled, with some experts on Florida law arguing that he will indeed be able to vote, while others resolutely asserting he shall be proscribed from doing so.

“What is the word for that?” Ms. Clifford asked, pausing for a moment to look for the right words. “I feel the same about that law,” she said, referring to felons not being able to vote, “as I feel about that crazy law that you can’t walk your alligator on Sundays in some state, you know, it’s been on the books forever and it’s archaic.” Then she remembered a better example of a law she found utterly absurd. “You can’t own more than six dildos in Texas. That’s what I feel about that and that’s a real law,” she said, pausing before she doubled down and declared,“fix it.”

Ms. Clifford, who told the Manhattan jury that when she first met Trump at Lake Tahoe in 2006, he had asked his bodyguard to get her number because she seemed intelligent, also admitted that was relieved she didn’t need to go back to court anymore.

Barrett Blade (L), the porn performer and fourth husband of Stormy Daniels (R) attend the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 at Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“The good part is I don’t have to go to court again. You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not. It’s just so intimidating with the jurors looking at you,” she said.

After her testimony in mid May, Ms. Clifford’s attorney, Clark Brewster, told CNN that his client wore a bulletproof vest “every day until she got to the courthouse.” Mr. Brewster said she was “concerned about the security,” referring to possible gunfire from angry Trump supporters.

The online threats by Trump supporters against Ms. Clifford have not stopped, she said. People send her messages to drop the charges against Trump, even though she has no control over the charges since they were brought by the district attorney. Ms. Clifford further said she feared for the safety of the judge and for the members of the jury.

Advance Democracy, a far left nonprofit that conducts public interest research, found that “a high volume of social media posts containing violent rhetoric” targeting the judge, Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, and will sentence Trump in July, as well as the district attorney, and “also purported addresses of jurors,” have surfaced online, according to a report by NBC News.

Copies of adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels’ book “Full Disclosure” are displayed during a signing at the 2019 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 at Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s “unclear if any actual jurors had been correctly identified,” NBC News reported, further citing a Trump supporter, who wrote on Trump’s Truth Social platform on Thursday after his conviction that, “I hope every juror is doxxed and they pay for what they have done… May God strike them dead. We will on November 5th and they will pay!”

“It’s not over for me,” Ms. Clifford said in her exclusive interview. “It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy.”

Trump’s defense asserts that Ms. Clifford has made money from the “legacy” of her alleged liaison. From the first paid interview she gave about Trump to InTouch magazine in 2011, when she said, “I definitely can describe his junk perfectly,” she has parlayed the one time encounter into various financial opportunities, defense attorneys argued in court. Since she became famous in 2018, Ms. Clifford has published a bestselling novel, embarked on a major “Make America Horny Again” stripping tour, and became a top earner on OnlyFans.

She also recently participated in a documentary about her life on NBCUniversal’s streaming network, Peacock. During the trial, Trump’s lawyers unsuccessfully sought to find out how she was compensated for the documentary, as Trump has been seeking to garnish her wages. Ms. Clifford currently owes Trump almost $600,000 in legal fees after she lost a defamation suit she filed against him in 2018, after he called her a “con job” for alleging he’d sent a thuggish man to threaten her in a Las Vegas parking lot. During the hush-money trial, Ms. Clifford told Trump’s attorneys that she has no intention of paying Trump.

The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former president will be sentenced on July 11. He has said he will appeal the verdict.