Supreme Court Says Trump Administration Can Strip Legal Status From 500,000 Migrants

The Trump administration can now revoke temporary legal status granted to migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to revoke temporary legal status granted to more than 500,000 migrants from four countries. On Friday, the court granted an emergency application that was filed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The decision clears the way for the deportation of the migrants.

President Trump’s homeland security department had cancelled temporary protected status for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Biden administration first instituted the special protection for migrants from the four aforementioned countries in 2022 and 2023 allowing them to temporarily live and work in the United States if they passed a security check and prove they had a sponsor who could provide them with housing.

A federal judge in the District of Massachusetts temporarily blocked the cancellation of the program following a lawsuit that claimed individuals would face “injury and irreparable harm” as a result of the policy.

The Justice Department says the protections were always meant to be temporary and said the lower court judge’s suggestion that each case should be decided on a case-by-case basis was impractical. It would be a “gargantuan task,” Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented because the case is still pending. They say the majority decision is putting the migrants’ futures in jeopardy.

Justice Jackson wrote in the dissent that the decision is having “the lives of half a million migrants unravel all around us before the courts decide their legal claims.”

The Supreme Court previously allowed the administration to revoke temporary legal status from about 350,000 Venezuelan migrants in another case, the Associated Press reported.