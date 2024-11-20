The New York Sun

Join
National

Survey Suggests Few Americans Are Embracing the Liberal Left’s ‘Woke’ Vocabulary

Most Americans aren’t regularly using woke terms — and many don’t even know what terms like ‘Latinx’ and ‘BIPOC’ mean.

AP/Lynne Sladky
A person carries a Stay Woke sign during a march at Miami. AP/Lynne Sladky
MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

Very few Americans are using so-called “woke” terminology such as antiracism, toxic masculinity, critical race theory, and cultural appropriation, a new survey finds, suggesting that far-left politicians and activists pushing such vocabulary could be wildly out of touch with the average American voter. 

The polling, conducted several days after the election by YouGov, asked more than 1,000 adult citizens what their familiarity was with 30 “woke” or social-justice-oriented terms.

A majority of Americans — 55 percent — said they’d never even heard of the word BIPOC, which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Another 17 percent said they’ve heard of it, but didn’t know what it meant — while 24 percent said they knew what it meant but didn’t regularly use it.

Another 48 percent said they had never heard of “ableism,” while 17 percent said they’d heard the term but didn’t know what it meant. Nearly 60 percent said they either hadn’t heard of the term “Latinx” or didn’t know its meaning.

“While majorities of Americans are familiar with most of the terms in our survey, very few Americans say they use them regularly, including those who voted for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris — though more Harris voters do,” the director of survey data journalism at YouGov, Taylor Orth, told Semafor, which commissioned the study. “We also observed some differences in familiarity based on age, education, and race, but within all groups, regular usage of these terms is rare.”

The survey indicates that only 1 in 5 Americans regularly use the term “safe space,” while even smaller numbers use terms including “lived experience,” “white privilege,” and “body positivity.” Only 13 percent said they regularly use the word “patriarchy,” and 11 percent said the same of “toxic masculinity” and “mansplaining.”

Even fewer – seven percent — said they use terms such as “gender non-binary,” “implicit bias,” “cisgender,” and “microaggression.” 

Coming in last place, with 5 percent or less of Americans saying they use the words regularly, were terms such as “decolonization,” “Latinx,” and “BIPOC.”

MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use