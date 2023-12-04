Susan Sarandon, After Accusing Her Agents of Being ‘Zionists,’ Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments Made at Pro-Palestinian Rally

‘This phrasing was a terrible mistake,’ Sarandon, 77, writes in her apology. ‘It implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.’

After nearly a month, an Oscar-winning actress and progressive firebrand, Susan Sarandon, has apologized for comments made at an anti-Israel demonstration in November. Ms. Sarandon was filmed relishing in the fear Jewish Americans felt in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel as “a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake,” Ms. Sarandon, 77, wrote in her apology on Instagram on Friday. “It implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA,” she added, referring to the 2018 mass shooting that killed 11 and wounded six Jewish congregants, “Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day.”

“I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment,” she said of her statements at the November 17 demonstration. “It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

Ms. Sarandon’s apology comes in the wake of a report that the actress was initially unrepentant when her comments first stirred controversy. On November 27, Puck’s Matt Belloni reported in his closely read “What I’m Hearing” email that when Ms. Sarandon’s two agents from the United Talent Agency called to inform her that her comments were “hurtful,” the Oscar winner clapped back, “I had no idea you were Zionists.”

Shortly thereafter, a UTA spokeswoman told the Sun that Ms. Sarandon had been dropped as a client of the agency.

Representatives for the “Blue Beetle” star have not responded to the Sun’s request for comment regarding her latest comments.