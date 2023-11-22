The ‘Blue Beetle’ star made the inflammatory comments while addressing an anti-Israel rally in New York.

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon has been dropped by her agent, United Talent Agency, for offensive comments the outspoken performer recently made saying that Jews experiencing antisemitic attacks are getting a “taste” of what it’s like to be Muslim in America.

Ms. Sarandon, a lifelong progressive activist who’as been unrepentant in her criticism of Israel in recent weeks, made the inflammatory comments while addressing an anti-Israel rally in New York City on November 17.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” said Ms. Sarandon, who’s persistently criticized Israel since it launched a counteroffensive after Hamas’ attack on October 7. who most recently appeared in the D.C. Comics flop “Blue Beetle.”

“You don’t have to go through the entire history of that region,” she continued, “just show the babies that have been dying in incubators.”

There has been no evidence of babies dying in Gaza in hospital incubators. Israel’s military has, however, released footage of its forces delivering medical supplies, including incubators, to Gaza hospitals.

A United Talent Agency spokeswoman confirmed to the Sun that the agency has dropped Ms. Sarandon, who herself has not responded to the Sun’s request for comment.

UTA, whose top clients include Johnny Depp and Charlize Theron, dropped Ms. Sarandon after her comments came under swift backlash.

Aviva Klompas, the former director of speechwriting at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations, said on X, “When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault.”

A Pakistani-Muslim activist, Asra Nomani, highlighted the illogicality of Ms. Sarandon’s equivocation on X.

“Let me give you “a taste” of what it “feels like” to be a Muslim in America,” the activist stated on X in response to Ms. Sarandon’s remarks “My dad didn’t have to become a second-class indentured servant to one of the many tyrants of Muslim countries that use immigrants from India, like my family, as essential slaves.”

Ms. Sarandon’s commentary about the prevalence of anti-Muslim behavior in the U.S. is not borne out by official statistics. In an analysis of FBI data from 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the American Enterprise Institute showed that Jewish-Americans were more than twice as likely to be a victim of a hate crime than their Muslim counterparts.

Since the October 7th terror attack, the Anti-Defamation League has calculated that there has been a 400 percent increase in hate crimes targeting Jewish-Americans.