Susan Sarandon Promotes Calls To ‘Globalize the Intifada’ and Cheers on the Houthis Despite Apology for Antisemitic Remarks That Led to Agents Dumping Her

The Oscar winner has been busy on social media, showing support for virulent anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment around the world.

An Oscar-winning actress, Susan Sarandon, is again doubling down on her support for Hamas and opposition to Israel, promoting calls to “globalize the intifada.” This comes despite her apology for earlier comments at an anti-Israel rally at New York where she described the increased antisemitism Jews in America were facing as a “taste” of what Muslims experience every day.

Ms. Sarandon ultimately apologized for her “taste” remarks, but not before doubling down when her Hollywood agents told her that her comments offended them. According to journalist Matt Belloni of Puck, Ms. Sarandon replied to them, “I had no idea you were Zionists.”

Three weeks after Ms. Sarandon’s apology, the “Blue Beetle” star is again facing rebuke. A blog, Israellycool, first noticed that she on Sunday retweeted a post urging the left to “globalize the intifada.” The post was in reference to a recent anti-Israel protest at Boston that blocked major streets at the city.

Ms. Sarandon’s promotion of globalizing the intifada is not out of line with her frequent postings about Israel on her social media accounts, which did not stop after the star became embroiled in controversy.

Earlier, on December 15, the star, who has a long history of far-left activism, promoted a video that appeared to be an anti-Israel march at Sanaa in Yemen. Sanaa is controlled by violent Houthi rebels who are backed by Iran and hate Israel, Jews, and America. In recent weeks, they have upended the global supply chain by firing rockets and sending attack drones at commercial freighters traversing the Gates of Grief strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

Ms. Sarandon has also repeatedly promoted posts from an anti-Israel progressive and former press secretary to Senator Sanders, Briahna Gray. A Harvard graduate, Ms. Gray has dismissed the accounts of Hamas’s torture and rape of Israelis as “Zionist propaganda.” On the same day Ms. Sarandon shared the content from the Houthi protest, the star promoted a session of Ms. Gray’s podcast featuring Ralph Nader in which the two activists discussed strategies to “defeat” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee “and the Israel lobby.”

Most recently, Ms. Sarandon posted a link to a drone video of Gaza overlain with a quote from an anti-Israel philosopher, Noam Chomsky, about the purpose of education as it relates to the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

Ms. Sarandon also recently promoted an anti-Israel demonstration at Manhattan’s Bryant Park on Thursday. The event, sponsored by a bevy of anti-Israel groups, including the American Muslims for Palestine and the Democratic Socialists of America, featured billboards accusing leading Democratic politicians of being in the pocket of the Aipac. There is no indication that Ms. Sarandon attended the protest.

Ms. Sarandon’s latest posts were repudiated online. In a post on X, the chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, termed her latest social media activity: “Pathetic. Just Pathetic.”