Suspect in Antisemitic Flamethrower Terror Attack on a Crowd in Colorado Identified as Egyptian National With Expired Visa

The suspect who attacked a group of peaceful protestors with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails as they honored the Gaza Hostages in Boulder, Colorado has been identified as an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45 — who was arrested while shouting “Free Palestine” and other anti-Israeli rhetoric — allegedly entered the country in 2022 on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, but never left after its expiration in February 2023, sources with Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. Despite overstaying his welcome, Mr. Soliman was given a work authorization valid through March of this year by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services a month after his visa’s expiration.



The attack occurred near a weekly event by “Run for Their Lives,” a grassroots group’s run and walk advocating for the release of Israeli hostages who have been held since October 7, 2023, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Mr. Soliman was heard yelling, “How many children you killed?” and “We have to end Zionists, they are killers,” according to an analysis of video of the scene by the ADL Center on Extremism.

“When we arrived, we encountered multiple victims that were injured with injuries consistent with burns and other injuries,” the Boulder police chief, Steve Redfearn, said at a press conference after the suspect was taken into custody.

“A suspect was pointed out to our officers on the scene. Our officers immediately encountered that suspect, who was taken into custody without incident,” Mr. Redfearn said.

One X user who claims to have been at the site of the attack when the burnings began says the man was a “self-proclaimed Palestinian” who was “lighting people on fire with gasoline (from a gardening tool) and throwing Molotov cocktails. Burned about 6 people aged mostly over 70.”

In one video of the alleged attacker, he is seen holding two bottles filled with clear liquid. Inside the bottles are what appear to be rags. The ground near the man was set on fire. One victim laid motionless on the sidewalk as others administered first aid.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that Mr. Soliman had ducked behind some bushes after his initial attack and remerged to throw a Molotov cocktail but had set himself on fire as he had tossed it toward the crowd. He ripped off his shirt and a bulletproof vest before police arrived. He then dropped to the ground and was arrested without incident.

Investigators told the Associated Press that they believe he had acted alone and are not seeking other suspects. Criminal charges against him were not immediately announced.

The attack happened on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and less than a week after a man fatally shot two Israeli embassy staffers in front of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C. while shouting “Free Palestine.”