Suspected ‘Terror Attack’ Closes U.S.-Canadian Border After Speeding Car Explodes at Checkpoint

State police and the FBI are monitoring ‘all points of entry to New York,’ Governor Hochul says.

The FBI is investigating a car explosion that eyewitnesses describe looked like a “ball of fire” at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada Wednesday.

Fox News reports that “high-level police sources” say the “explosion was an attempted terrorist attack” and that the two passengers in the car were killed, with one Border Patrol agent injured.

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation,” the FBI Buffalo Field Office said in a statement posted on X. “As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

Governor Hochul said in a statement that she is briefed on the incident and that she has directed the New York State Police to work “with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.”

She adds that she is “traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

The bridge is closed following the explosion.

“The car was coming flying back here, going over 100 miles an hour, we could hardly see him, he was going that quick,” a Canadian eyewitness, Mike Guenther, told WGRZ, a Buffalo NBC affiliate.

“There was a car in front of him, he swerved around it, then it looked like he hit the fence,” he says. “The fire started, then all of a sudden, he went up in the air, and then it was a ball of fire like 30, 40 feet high. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Western New York’s Department of Transportation confirmed that Peace Bridge is also closed, along with Lewiston-Queenston and the Whirlpool Bridge. “Remaining international crossings are on heightened alert status but will remain open,” the department said. “No timeline for reopening.”

Reports are circulating on X and on The Mirror that “an unconfirmed police scanner report said there was a separate bomb threat at nearby Peace Bridge. A dispatcher could be heard saying: ‘It looks like there was a vehicle that drove into Rainbow Bridge that caused an explosion, and that there is a separate bomb threat at the Peace Bridge currently.’”