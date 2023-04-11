Swimming Champ Riley Gaines Threatens To Sue San Francisco State University After She Was ‘Attacked by a Mob’ for Speaking Out Against Trans Swimmer

Gaines’s advocacy for keeping women’s sports solely for biological women was born of her competition against a transgender swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, Lia Thomas.

Riley Gaines, the 12-time All-American swimmer who has become a vocal opponent of transgender women competing in women’s sports, is now threatening to sue the university where she was attacked by a mob of protesters.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ms. Gaines said her appearance at San Francisco State University prompted “violent” and “criminal” actions by students who disagree with her position that biologically male transgender females should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

“They were terrified which resulted in them not doing their job correctly,” she said of university police. “I have been to many other campuses where I have spoken about this same topic and campus police did a phenomenal job. The administration and the campus police, truthfully, deserve to have repercussions.”

The day after Ms. Gaines was assaulted, the university sent out an email that offered resources for the “discord, anger, confrontation and fear” the former swimmer had caused.

“Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event,” the vice president for student affairs, Jamillah Moore, wrote. “It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. As you reflect, process, and begin to heal, please remember that there are people, resources and services available and ready to receive our Gator community.”

Ms. Gaines posted a video of the attack online, where she can be seen fleeing a classroom with police by her side as a large group of transgender rights activists chase her down a hallway.

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU,” Ms. Gaines wrote on Twitter. “I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.”

In another video, Ms. Gaines can be seen rushing down a hallway as she is protected by two law enforcement officers, who then unlock a door and barricade her inside. Dozens of protesters remained outside of the room where Ms. Gaines was held, demanding payment in exchange for her safe passage from campus. She was locked inside for three hours before she was able to leave.

Ms. Gaines’s husband, Louis Barker, told Fox News that he was frustrated police could not protect his wife. “She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress,” Mr. Barker said. “I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”

Ms. Gaines has become famous among conservatives since her graduation from the University of Kentucky last year. She appeared alongside President Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference and even shot a television ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia. Speaker McCarthy weighed in on the assault, calling Ms. Gaines “brave.”