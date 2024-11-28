The $214,000 Bronco Black ICE Is An Unusual Black Friday Deal

The new Ford Bronco is a popular model thanks in part to its throwback styling, which draws inspiration from the original that was built from 1966 to 1977. But it’s still not retro enough for some customers.

Authentic first-generation Broncos regularly sell for six-figure sums today, many of them updated with modern engines and amenities for buyers who want the looks of an old truck without the hassles of owning one.

The problem is that they still don’t always know what they are going to get. Many of the trucks are unique creations with varying build quality and equipment, which can be part of the appeal, but also a nightmare for reliability and repairs.

Kindred Motorworks was launched in 2022 to address this issue in a novel way. The California-based company is backed in part by Robert Downey Jr. and has developed a repeatable step-by-step process that works more like an assembly line than a custom shop.

The Black ICE is powered by a modern Ford 5.0-liter V8 engine. Kindred Motorworks

The company sources its own vehicles and prepares them to the same condition to start, rather than just working on trucks its customers bring in for updates. It then installs identical parts on all of the trucks.

Kindred is developing electric versions of the Bronco, VW Bus and 1950s Chevrolet 3100 pickup, but currently builds a lineup of V8-powered Broncos with prices starting at $189,000.

“Our customers represent a variety of successful professionals and entrepreneurs who are adding a Kindred Bronco to an existing stable of vehicles,” Kindred founder and CEO Rob Howard told The New York Sun.

“Based on preorders and conversations with our current and prospective customers, we expect to see further growth and diversification of this core customer as the EV Bronco and EV Bus join the conventional Bronco in 2025.”

The Black ICE features blacked-out trim and hardware. Kindred Motorworks

Kindred expects to deliver more than 50 vehicles by the end of this year, but is ramping up production as it hones its manufacturing system, much like a startup new car company would.

Its latest offering is something of a Black Friday deal. The Bronco Black ICE has a name that is a play on both its blacked-out color scheme and the internal combustion engine under the hood. Kindred will sell just five of them priced at $214,000 and the order book opens on Nov. 29.

The Black ICE is powered by a 460 hp Ford 5.0-liter V8 and is equipped with an entirely new 4×4 drivetrain that features a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“There’s great interest in the EV Bronco, and we’re proud of what we developed in-house for it. That said, the sound and fury of the 5.0 V8 has a distinct appeal to a lot of folks,” Mr. Howard said.

Each Bronco Black ICE has a commemorative serialized plaque. Kindred Motorworks

It rides on tall, all-terrain tires and is fully capable of serious off-roading for those who don’t mind risking their investment. The winch integrated into the steel front bumper isn’t just for style, it works and could save the day and that $214,000 if the truck gets stuck.

The interior retains its metal dashboard but gets leather Recaro buckets with three-point seat belts, which were not offered on the early original Broncos; a high-fidelity sound system with a Bluetooth smartphone connection; a backup camera; and the most important modern amenity of all: cupholders.

The Bronco Black ICE might not be a traditional Black Friday doorbuster, but Kindred expects the five orders to fill quickly and is already thinking about doing something like it again down the road.

“This certainly won’t be our last limited-edition, and since all future Kindred models are electric, our EV customers will be able to get in on the fun, too,” Mr. Howard said.