Cadillac, like many automakers, is tapping the brakes on its transition to an all-electric future, in line with market realities and reduced regulatory pressure to transform. It is not even thinking about getting rid of its best-selling V8-powered Escalades anymore and it just extended the life of its very popular gas-powered XT5 crossover SUV indefinitely. It is still rolling out the electric vehicles, however, and its new entry-level model is a replacement for the compact XT4 that was discontinued for good earlier this year.

The Optiq is a compact SUV that’s built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which has become the best-selling electric vehicle not made by Tesla. You would never guess that by looking at it, as it has an entirely unique design that’s very much in the Cadillac style of today, with a shield-shaped grille panel that is illuminated on some models and striking vertical front lighting clusters. As its name suggests, it is a looker.

The 2025 Optiq that I tested has a starting price of $54,390 and comes standard with a 300 hp all-wheel-drive system. Things are changing in 2026 when a 315 hp rear-wheel-drive model is added for $52,395 and the all-wheel-drive version gets a boost to 415 hp and a higher $55,895 price to go with it. Things could be worse. The Optiq is made in Mexico and currently subject to new import tariffs, but Cadillac hasn’t passed the full cost onto customers just yet as it waits to see how trade negotiations shake out. Nevertheless, while it currently qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit on electric vehicle purchases, that program ends on Sept. 30th.

Phantom Blue is one of the Optiq’s standout upholstery color options. Cadillac

The 2025 Optiq has a driving range of 302 miles per charge, and that rating is accurate in real-world driving. This is a good thing, because it does not charge very fast, with stops at public stations taking around 40 minutes. It is compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network with the use of an adapter plug, but the 2026 model will come from the factory with Tesla’s NACS-type plug, which all major automakers are switching to.

You won’t mind sitting it in while you wait for the battery to top off. The Optiq has a glitzy and glamorous interior that stands out in its class, especially if you choose the eye-popping Autumn Canyon or Phantom Blue upholstery. It features convincing synthetic leather combined with fabric swatches, silver trim and glossy woodgrain panels made from tulip wood and recycled newspaper print. There is a 33-inch widescreen digital display on the dashboard that houses the instrument cluster and infotainment system touchscreen display. The infotainment system can be loaded with apps from the Google Play store, including web browsers and streaming video services that work when the vehicle is not in motion and play through a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system that’s probably better than the one you have at home. High-end trims have heated and ventilated front seats with massage and the second row is roomy enough for tall passengers.

The Optiq has a spacious cabin with a 33-inch widescreen digital display. Cadillac

The Optiq weighs two and a half tons, but it hardly puts a strain on the strong electric motors, which can accelerate it to 60 mph in a brisk six seconds. The ride quality is outstanding, although the 21-inch wheels that come on top models have low-profile tires that can be a little harsh over sharp bumps. The tires themselves are interesting, as they have a stiffer compound in the center of the tread to reduce rolling resistance for efficiency, but are slightly softer on the sides so they bite the pavement better when you go through a curve.

The Optiq can steer itself around many of them if you engage the Super Cruise hands-free driving assist feature, which now works on more than 750,000 miles of U.S. and Canadian roads. Three years of the required subscription to make it work are included, and you will use it often. It works very well and quickly earns your trust. I’ve used it for hours at a time on some highways. According to Cadillac, there has never been an accident caused by it since it was first launched in the CT6 sedan in 2017.

I really expected the Optiq to be a little more than a dressed-up Equinox EV, which would have been fine since that is an excellent vehicle, but Cadillac elevated it into its own thing. One that I think is better than Asian and European rivals like the Genesis GV60 and Audi Q4 e-tron and would make me thing twice about stepping up to the larger and more expensive Cadillac Lyriq. The Tesla Model Y is still the class of the field on efficiency and performance, but the Optiq beats it on style, comfort and not being a Tesla, which many electric car buyers consider a luxury these days.