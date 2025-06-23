Last year, Chevrolet launched the fastest car ever built by a mainstream American automaker.

The Corvette ZR1 has a 1,064 horsepower V8 and a top speed of 233 mph. GM president Mark Reuss even took on the job of testing it at maximum velocity himself. Surely because he’s a stickler for quality control and not because he has a lead foot.

However, it wasn’t the most powerful American car. Not even close. That title belonged to the Lucid Air Sapphire sedan, which has three electric motors that produce a combined 1,234 horsepower. Even the latest tri-motor GMC Hummer EV pickup is rated at 1,160 horsepower.

So what did Chevrolet do? Well, it got one of those electric motors and stuffed it into the ZR1.

The Corvette ZR1X combines a mid-mounted V8 engine with a front electric motor. Chevrolet

The new 2026 Corvette ZR1X is essentially a Corvette ZR1 with an electric motor under the hood. It powers the front wheels and adds 186 horsepower to give the car a combined 1,250 horsepower and all-wheel-drive. Chevrolet followed a similar formula when it turned the Corvette Stingray into the hybrid Corvette E-Ray, but with a milder 655 horsepower output.

Chevrolet hasn’t confirmed the Corvette ZR1X’s top speed, but it likely won’t be faster than the Corvette ZR1’s. The electric motor in the Corvette E-Ray is geared to cut out at 150 mph, as it is mostly about aiding with traction and acceleration, and the Corvette ZR1X’s should follow suit.

To whit: Chevrolet says the Corvette ZR1X can accelerate to 60 mph in less than two seconds and the rear-wheel-drive Corvette ZR1 needs 2.3 seconds. The Corvette ZR1X wouldn’t be as quick if the extra power had just been sent to the rear tires, which are already at the limits of grip. The Corvette ZR1X can also cover a quarter-mile in less than nine seconds, while the Corvette ZR1 needs 9.6 seconds. In the drag racing world, that difference is an eternity.

Chevrolet will announce more precise performance figures closer to when the Corvette ZR1X enters production late this year, but it isn’t primarily designed for straight-line speed. It has a computer-controlled suspension and is available with an optional rear wing and bodywork modifications that generate up to 1,200 pounds of aerodynamic downforce, which helps it stick to the pavement while going around curves, just like a racing car.

The Corvette ZR1X is available in a high-downforce configuration for track driving. Chevrolet

Despite it being a hybrid, don’t expect The Corvette ZR1X to be particularly fuel efficient. The Corvette E-Ray has the exact same 19 mph combined fuel economy rating as the Corvette Stingray, but at least the power boost doesn’t come with a penalty. The Corvette ZR1 gets just 14 mpg, and that’s when you’re taking it easy, not when you’re taking advantage of its performance.

Chevrolet hopes customers will consider the Corvette ZR1X not just as a mere supercar, but as a bargain “hypercar” that competes with multi-million dollar offerings from exotic European brands like Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini. Exactly how much of a bargain it will be has not yet been revealed, but the Corvette ZR1 starts at $175,195 so the Corvette ZR1X’s price will probably fall somewhere above $200,000.

That’s a lot for an American sports car, but it will be far from the most. The 815 horsepower Ford Mustang GTD that just went on sale will be the Corvette ZR1X’s top domestic rival. It’s not as quick or fast as the Chevy, but has a base price of $327,960.

Sometimes being second isn’t a bad thing.