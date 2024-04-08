As far as basic family transportation is concerned, it is hard to beat at the price point and has been the fifth best-selling model across all of the General Motors brand so far this year.

Cheap vehicles used to be a dime a dozen, now they’re as rare as a two-dollar bill.

There are currently only two new models available in the U.S. for less than $20,000.

The Nissan Versa and Mitsubishi Mirage subcompact cars are the holdouts, and no American automaker offers anything priced below that bar.

But Chevrolet has something a lot better just above it.

Courtesy Chevrolet

Starting at $21,495, the 2024 Chevy Trax is the lowest-priced vehicle available from a U.S. brand, although it is made in South Korea.

The Trax slips into a growing category of SUVs sized between subcompacts and compacts that includes the Honda HR-V, Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos, all of which start above $25,000.

It has the low-roof, stretched-wheelbase look that many electric utility vehicles have adopted of late, but it comes only with a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine.

That might sound odd, but its a smooth and peppy little motor that pumps out 137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for a vehicle this size. All of it goes to the front wheels, however, and all-wheel-drive isn’t available.

Courtesy Chevrolet

That might be a dealbreaker if you live somewhere snowy, but the Trax isn’t meant to be an off-road SUV. Its 7.3 inches of ground clearance are more than you get with most sedans or hatchbacks, but it’s not a rugged ride.

Fuel economy checks in at 30 mpg combined, which is in the mix for its segment, but not the best. A hybrid option would take it to the next level, but the price would go with it.

The interior is surprisingly spacious and has more legroom to go around than you get in a Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan. It’s also nearly as roomy as the larger Chevy Equinox SUV.

The driver gets dual digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, which add an upscale touch. The dashboard’s styling is sporty, with big round vents and colorful accents. You can find some cost-cutting in the plastic on the doors and the dim overhead lighting, but none of it screams “economy car”. The most egregious oversight is the lack of a rear armrest and cupholders. Parents be warned.

Courtesy Chevrolet

Automatic emergency brakes and a lane departure prevention system are standard, and the Trax is available with radar adaptive cruise control and a blind spot monitoring system.

Load one up with those and a sunroof package that includes a wireless charging pad, and even the top of the line Trax RX and Trax Activ trims max out at $26,685.

The ride quality is tuned for comfort and makes it feel like a larger vehicle. It’s also much quieter than you would expect it to be at this price point.

As far as basic family transportation is concerned, it is hard to beat at the price point and has been the fifth best-selling model across all of the General Motors brand so far this year.

The Buick Envista. Courtesy Buick

It might sound silly, but I can see the absence of the rear cupholder being a dealbreaker for some shoppers. Fortunately, General Motors has an answer for that.

The Buick Envista is built on the same platform as the Trax and starts at just $23,495. That makes it the lowest-priced model available from a premium brand.

Its design is different, outside and in, but it has the same powertrain and interior space, plus extra sound insulation, acoustic laminated glass and active noise cancellation technology that emits sound waves opposite to what it detects, which helps reduce the volume. Buick calls this QuietTuning and it’s one of the things that sets it apart from Chevrolet, along with slightly nicer upholstery and trim.

But the most important upgrade might be that it does have a rear armrest and cupholders.

The dashboard of the Buick Envista. Courtesy Buick

For some owners, not having to listen to people in the backseat complain is definitely a luxury worth paying for.

Especially at these prices.