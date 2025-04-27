The New York Sun

The Injustice of Blaming Parents When Tragedy Strikes

It allows us the false but soothing belief that nothing bad will happen to US because WE are so much better than the person we’re hating on.

John Sommers II/Getty Images
The Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit days after a 3-year-old boy fell into the moat and officials were forced to kill a 17-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla, Harambe, in 2016. John Sommers II/Getty Images
LENORE SKENAZY
You may recall the tragedy that happened almost nine years ago when a toddler got away from his mom at the Cincinnati Zoo and somehow fell into the gorilla enclosure.

Fearing the gorilla could harm the child, and knowing that tranquilizers do not take effect immediately, the zoo made the difficult decision to kill the gorilla.

And then a good segment of the American population made the simple decision to troll the mom.

A meme went around featuring a photo of the gorilla, Harambe, with the caption, “I was killed because a b**** wasn’t watching her child.” There was also the hashtag, “#GorillaIncident MOM IS TOTALLY AT FAULT SHOOT HER.”

Yes, totally at fault because a 3-year-old, for the first time in recorded history, did not stay by his mother’s side every single second of a visit to the zoo.

Blame is easy and satisfying for so many reasons. It allows us to vent our rage. It allows us to feel better than someone else. It allows us the false but soothing belief that nothing bad will happen to US because WE are so much better than the person we’re hating on.

When I asked religion scholar Alan Levinovitz about this, he explained that it’s not that we modern folks aren’t religious. It’s that religion used to have a wider influence in our lives.

It dictated what we ate and wore and said and sang, and how we raised our children. Today it can still encompass what we believe about God and morals and the afterlife, but it has less influence over all the other things we do. What fills that void?

Experts. Studies. Parenting books. ChatGPT. And without a shared set of protocols and beliefs, when something goes wrong, we can no longer look at each other and agree, “The Lord works in mysterious ways,” or ask, “Who am I to cast the first stone?”

So instead of uniting in our shared sorrow, we lash out.

The impact on us parents is this: We know that if something terrible should — God forbid — befall our children, we are likely to get as much blame as sympathy. And that makes it all the more scary to let our children do anything on their own: We worry they will get hurt AND we worry we will get blamed.

So the solution I’ve come up with is this: a pledge we can sign in reality — print it out — or in our hearts that promises solidarity in sympathy with any parent going through a loss. I call it:

THE “THERE BUT FOR THE GRACE OF GOD” PARENTING PLEDGE

In raising a family, things will go wrong. No parent is perfect. No home is free of pain. The wheel of fortune spins for us all. No matter how hard we try, we cannot control everything. Some children will get hurt. Some children will die.

There but for the grace of God go I.

We the undersigned pledge that when we hear of anything from a parenting decision we disagree with to catastrophe that crushes our hearts, we will take a step back. We will refrain from shaming.

Parenting is hard enough. And tragedy takes its own toll.

We hope and pray all will be well with our children and all children. If and when it isn’t, we pledge to repeat to ourselves — or try:

There but for the grace of God go I.

Signed:

Us. 

Feel free to print this out and share it.

Ms. Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a contributing writer at Reason.com, and author of "Has the World Gone Skenazy?"

