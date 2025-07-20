The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid attempts to blend the brand’s Zoom-Zoom ethos with fuel-sipping practicality. Built in Huntsville, Alabama, alongside its gas-powered siblings, it shares its powertrain DNA with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, but combines it with Mazda’s signature style and driving dynamics.

Its long hood and wide fenders give it a look that is a departure from the typical compact SUV formula. It is not outfitted as an off-roader, but has been engineered to handle flat dirt roads. It has approximately eight inches of ground clearance and the styling hides it well so as not to come across like a high rider.

Under that stretched hood, you’ll find a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with electric motor assist driving the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission, while a separate electric motor powers the rear wheels independently with no driveshaft connecting the two ends.

The combined output is 219 horsepower and the CX-50 hybrid is rated at 38 mpg combined, which is just one mpg less than the best-selling Rav4 Hybrid. It is also 11 mpg better than the entry-level non-hybrid CX-50, which is rated at 27 mpg and priced $2,320 less.

The CX-50’s interior has an upscale feel with a lot of soft-touch materials and excellent upholstery across its various trims. An ergonomic control layout mixes buttons and knobs for the important features with a touchscreen infotainment system display. Well, it is a touchscreen when it is parked, but that function gets disabled for the native infotainment system when you are driving to reduce distractions. A knob on the center console is used instead. However, it also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and you can unlock the touch feature for those so that it works on the move. You will probably want to do that as the knob interface is clumsy with those systems.

The cabin isn’t as roomy as some of its competitors, and the hybrid battery is positioned under the rear seat, so it gives up a little legroom compared to the non-hybrid models, but four passengers can fit comfortably for a long trip. The cargo area is far from the best in class capacity, but is also not the smallest.

The engine can get a little coarse when you summon full power, but the transmission and electric motors work to keep things more sedate when you are cruising along easily and the fuel economy rating is accurate.

The steering feel is unusually responsive in the Mazda way, and the ride and handling are both superb for a vehicle in this segment. The suspension can soak up a gravel road, and there is a special Trail setting for the traction management system, but you’ll want to get a set of all-terrain tires if you expect to spend a lot of time off pavement.

Standard safety features include radar cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, but you have to step up to the higher trims to add things like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.

The CX-50 definitely stands out as a sporty alternative to the cookie-cutter compact SUV hybrids, but those remain popular, and Mazda has one on the way soon.

Mazda has revealed an all-new CX-5, which is also a compact SUV, but taller, roomier and more street-smart than the CX-50, which will continue to sell alongside it as the adventure-flavored offering. The CX-5 will be imported from Japan and also available with a hybrid powertrain, but one developed in-house by Mazda instead of being borrowed from Toyota.

Details on the hybrid have not been revealed, but Mazda says it will deliver that “engaging drive that our customers expect.” Even when it tries to go mainstream, Mazda just can’t give up on the Zoom-Zoom thing.