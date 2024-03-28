The Mets and Yankees Begin a Season Defined By High Expectations and Slim Margins for Error

After a disastrous season for the locals, hope is in no short supply at Queens and the Bronx.

If there’s one thing the New York Mets and New York Yankees have learned, it’s that money can’t buy happiness — or an appearance in the postseason. Both teams were big spenders in 2023 only to find themselves out of the playoffs after disappointing regular-season campaigns.

“Wait until next year” begins on Thursday and Friday when both clubs open the 2024 Major League Baseball season with renewed optimism. Hope, though, always springs eternal in the spring,

The Mets were scheduled to open their season on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, but the game was moved to Friday due to rain. Meanwhile, the Yankees open on Thursday in Houston against the Astros.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said his team is ready to meet their nemesis. “It’s obviously a great opponent and a team that’s been the class of the American League the last several seasons,” Mr. Boone said during the Yankees’ recent trip to Mexico. “We know anytime we play the Astros, it’s a challenge. But it’s one we look forward to. We feel ready to. We’re excited for the season to be here.”

New York was without post-season baseball last year as an injury-riddled Yankees team finished 82-20, and the Mets were a dispiriting 75-87. Both teams saw their aces go down with injuries this spring training, with the 2023 American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole suffering an elbow injury for the Yankees and Mets right-hander Kodai Senga sidelined with a strained right shoulder. Both teams are hoping for their return sometime soon.

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu will also start the season on the injured list due to a bone bruise on his right foot, leaving Oswaldo Cabrera to begin the year as the third baseman.

With Mr. Cole out, the Yankees hope an offense bolstered by the presence of right-fielder Juan Soto can carry the team until his return. Mr. Soto, who signed a one-year contract worth $31 million, will team with center fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to form one of the most dangerous trios in the American League. Big years are also needed from first-baseman Anthony Rizzo and left fielder Alex Verdugo.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes will make his first career Opening Day start. The rest of the Yankees rotation includes lefty Carlos Rodon — a disappointment last year — and right-handers Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil. Clay Holmes is the closer.

If the Yankees can get the kind of offensive production they anticipate, get Mr. Cole back, and remain relatively healthy, they should be on course for a good season.

The Mets have similarly high expectations despite a revamped roster after last year’s big spending spree produced only disappointment. Now the Amazins are going with youth along with selective high-priced additions, like designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

After sitting out much of the spring waiting on a new contract, Mr. Martinez won’t join the Mets for a few days. But his addition, with a one-year contract worth $12 million, pumped energy into the Mets’ fan base and offered evidence of ownership’s commitment to spending when needed.

“This signing is really, really big for us,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso told reporters at Port St. Lucie. “It’s a huge message to the guys in the clubhouse.”

Mr. Alonso remains a focal point. The slugger is in the final year of his contract, with all signs pointing to his entry into free agency. The Mets need him to stay focused — despite the possibility of a massive payday ahead — and continue his production at the plate, where he has produced 192 home runs in five seasons.

The Mets also need bounce-back years from core players like left fielder Brandon Nimmo, second baseman Jeff McNeil, right fielder Starling Marte, and catcher Francisco Alvarez. Plus, there are big expectations for newly acquired center fielder Harrison Bader and Brett Baty, now being given the chance to be the everyday third baseman.

“I think we’re going to have a team that’s competitive,” said the Mets president of baseball operation, David Stearns, who was hired last October to lead the rebuild. “A good team, a team that did not perform up to its talent a year ago and many of those core pieces are back this year and are very motivated to have a good year.”

Left-hander Jose Quintana is scheduled to take the ball for the Mets in the season opener, leading a rotation that opens with right-handers Luis Severino, Tylor Megill, and Adrian Houser, along with another lefty, Sean Manaea. The bullpen is anchored by the return of closer Edwin Diaz, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Rookie manager Carlos Martinez gets his first chance to lead a big-league club. His calm, confident demeanor might fit a team looking for direction. “This is a hard game, and we all know that,” Mr. Mendoza said recently. “At the end of the day I want them to know I’m about preparation and attention to detail, but having fun while we’re doing it.”

Mr. Alonso is hoping this season ends with baseball in October. “Our owner and our president are pretty explicit that our goal is to make the playoffs no matter if it’s the last team in the wild card or winning the division,” he told reporters at Port St. Lucie. “As long as we go through the 162 games and earn our way into the playoffs I think we can do a lot of damage.”

Predictions:

NL Division winners: Braves, Cardinals, Dodgers. Wild card: Diamondbacks, Phillies, Giants.

AL Division winner: Yankees, Twins, Astros. Wild card: Rays, Mariners, Rangers.

World Series: Braves over Astros.