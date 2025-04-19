NEW YORK — The New York Auto Show is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The original 1900 edition held in Madison Square Garden (when the venue’s name still made geographical sense) was the first exhibition of its kind in the United States.

There were fewer than 10,000 automobiles in the entire country at the time, but more than 150 models on display at the show, many powered by electricity and steam.

Things are different now. Automakers tend to reveal new models at their own event and stream them on the internet for everyone in the world to see, while car shoppers get their information from Google instead of making the pilgrimage to midtown to collect brochures.

It wasn’t that long ago when dozens of new cars and trucks were still being revealed at the show over multiple days, but that’s dwindled to a handful during one.

This year’s show showed more life than expected, however, thanks to two automakers who still see value in making a statement in the media capital of the world. All three brands of the Hyundai Motor Group — Hyundai, Genesis and Kia — and Subaru took the covers off several all-new models, including a good old-fashioned concept car. Happy days aren’t quite here again, with tariffs upending the industry, but no one wanted to talk about that, even though most of the models will be imported. Prices for all of the following will be announced closer to when then go on sale in late 2025 or early 2026, because no one has any idea what they’re going to cost to build by then.

GENESIS X GRAN EQUATOR CONCEPT

Genesis has not said if the X Gran Equator is meant to be gas or electric. Genesis

The first of them won’t be going on sale at all, at least not as it is. The Genesis X Gran Equator Concept showcases the brand’s ideas for a luxury off-roader that might compete with Range Rover or Rivian one day. It’s not clear which one, because Genesis didn’t bother to say if it runs on gasoline or electric. For now, it’s all about the vibe. The vehicle is named after a famous Arabian stallion show horse named Equator, which offers an idea of the customer Genesis is aiming for it to attract. The five-passenger SUV has a dramatically long hood, a curvaceous body accented by horizontal light bars and enormous 24-inch wheels shod in knobby all-terrain tires. The interior is done up in two-tone leather that looks fit for a Bentley, each passenger gets their own little sunroof and it has small round digital displays on the dashboard that were inspired by the dials on vintage cameras. It’s definitely photogenic.

2026 HYUNDAI PALISADE

The Hyundai Palisade is being offered in an off-road model for the first time. Hyundai

Hyundai’s largest model has been fully redesigned for 2026 with a blunt face almost entirely covered in grille bars and stacked lights. The three-row SUV is being offered with a standard V6 engine or a hybrid powertrain that Hyundai says will be good for 30 mpg. It is also availble in a rugged XRT Pro trim designed for light off-roading. If roughing it is not your thing, you can also get it with relaxing reclining seats that have leg rests built-in.

2026 KIA EV4

The Kia EV4 is an electric sedan with up to 330 miles of driving range. Kia

Electric cars may not be the hot ticket they were a few years ago, but Kia keeps cranking them out. The EV4 is its latest offering and unusual today in that it is a true car, rather than a utility vehicle. The compact sedan features Kia’s very angular styling language and will be available in a version that offers up to 330 miles of range between charges.

2026 KIA K4 HATCHBACK

The K4 Hatchback is available a sporty turbocharged model. Kia

Kia isn’t forgetting about internal combustion engines, however. The K4 Hatchback is joining the recently introduced compact sedan model of the same name in the lineup. Buyers will be able to choose between a 147 hp economy model and a turbocharged 190 hp performance model with a sport-tuned suspension that is very much in the hot hatchback vein.

2026 SUBARU TRAILSEEKER

The Subaru Trailseeker is a station wagon version of the electric Solterra. Subaru

Subaru started selling the Solterra electric low roof utility vehicle in 2023 and improved it for 2026 with additional power and range while adding a new variation to the lineup. The Trailseeker is presented as a unique model, but is essentially a Solterra station wagon, which is a vehicle type that’s nearly extinct in the U.S. It has all-wheel-drive, as all of Subaru’s family cars do, and 375 horsepower, but just 260 miles of driving range. That’s too bad because it can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which means you could hitch up a camper and go on an electric version of the classic American station wagon road trip, just with shorter legs between campfires.

2026 SUBARU OUTBACK

The seventh-generation Subaru Outback is the largest version sold to date. Subaru

The Subaru Outback was a station wagon when it first launched in 1995, but it has grown over the years and the seventh generation 2026 model is long and tall enough to be solidly considered an SUV. It has a very boxy design and has tons of black plastic body cladding that is ready to ward off the slings and arrows of dirt roads and suburban streets. It is powered by Subaru’s signature flat-four-cylinder engine design, with either 180 hp or 260 hp, and can be equipped with a hands-off semi-autonomous driving system that works on certain highways. The Outback Wilderness is more of a hands-on model that is designed to be a serious off-roader. It has an extra helping of cladding, all-terrain tires and more ground than some pickup trucks. It might not be as luxurious as the Genesis X Gran Equator, but it can teach it a few things about getting dirty.