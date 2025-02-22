The more things change, the more the Nissan Frontier stays the same.

The midsize pickup segment in the U.S. has never been more competitive than it is today. Seven models are vying for attention, each with the latest design and engineering their makers can muster for the fight. All except for one.

The Nissan Frontier has been restyled for 2025, but the bones of the truck date back to 2005. It is a living fossil with a fresh face and some new tech, but it retains a very old-school feel.

The Frontier is cozier than most of its competitors, which have been upsized in their latest iterations, as is the fashion of the day. The cabin feels narrow and the corners of the truck don’t seem like they’re in the next zip code.

The Frontier is available with long and short bed body styles. Courtesy Nissan

The Frontier is also powered by a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 rated at 310 hp, while many of the other trucks feature turbocharged engines that may be more powerful and efficient, but don’t have the same linear power delivery. It drives the wheels through a standard nine-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with high and low ranges.

The first thing someone getting into the Frontier from virtually any other new vehicle today will notice, however, is the way the steering feels. Young drivers might be confused by the heft of it, but it will transport the more experienced ones back in time. That’s because it uses hydraulic assist instead of the electrical power assist most modern vehicles have. Hydraulic assist isn’t as energy efficient or easy to fine-tune with computer code, but it provides a more natural connection to the wheels that’s been lost in today’s cars and trucks. The supercars from McLaren retain it for this reason alone, despite its other shortcomings. Nissan wasn’t going for this, it just didn’t think it was worth investing to change it, but some customers might consider it a bonus.

The Frontier is offered in a variety of two-and-a-half-door King Cab and four-door Crew Cab body styles with long and short beds at prices ranging from $33,560 to $43,320. The most entertaining version is the $43,280 Pro-4X off-road trim, which gets all-terrain tires, skid plates, special shocks and springs and a lockable rear differential for added traction on slippery surfaces.

Nissan has given the Frontier a solid standard package of electronic driver aids with blind spot and lane departure warning systems, parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. The Pro-4X also gets a large 12.3-inch touchscreen interface for the infotainment system, which has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen is one of the updates for 2025. Courtesy Nissan

Front seat legroom comes up a bit short for a six-foot driver, the seat just doesn’t slide far enough back, but the 2025 Frontier is the first to feature a telescoping steering wheel that makes it a little easier to find a comfortable driving position.

Despite its age, the Frontier is quieter and more comfortable on the road than I expected it to be. I covered several hundred miles in it and have no complaints, aside from the legroom. My test vehicle did have an optional $3,080 Pro Premium Package that adds leather upholstery and an excellent 10-speaker Fender audio system. The Pro-4X can tow a healthy 6,680 pounds, but I didn’t have the opportunity to try to do that.

Tunes were not required off-pavement, where the Pro-4X is entertaining au natural. The powertrain is perfectly suited to the truck, which is capable of some pretty serious rock crawling but limited by 9.5 inches of ground clearance. The narrow body is great for tight trails, while a hill descent speed control and a 360-degree camera that comes with the Pro Premium Package and works up to 12 mph help you to concentrate on not running into things.

One obstacle Nissan hasn’t had lately is finding customers to buy the Frontier. It was the third best-selling midsize pickup in 2024 behind the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado powerhouses. This performance would be impressive if it were an all-new truck and is doubly so given its seniority, although, for some, the latter may be exactly the draw.