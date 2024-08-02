Google’s efforts in hardware have been mixed. For many years, it produced the beloved Nexus smartphone line but eventually stopped caring about it and gave up. Then, realizing the value of having its own phone line to develop and specialize its software on — namely Android, the operating system it owns — Google began making its “Pixel” line of phones. These started as overpriced and unimpressive, then became quirky and relatively inexpensive. Now, most of their lineup consists of some of the best phones available.

My positive review of the budget Pixel 8a only held back on recommending it because the 8a is likely to be heavily discounted. I personally bought the flagship Pixel 8 Pro after it was steeply discounted, and recommended it in these pages as the best current Android phone. However, not all of the Pixel lineup maintains this standard, especially not the most expensive and daring version: the Pixel Fold. It may be the worst new phone on sale.

The Pixel Fold is one of the wide-style folding phones, competing with the Galaxy Fold line and the excellent OnePlus Open. It unfolds from a relatively normal-sized phone to become a wide tablet. It runs Google’s G2 processor, has 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB of storage as default. As a result, it performs well, lasts a long time on its 4800mAh battery, and includes Pixel’s award-winning camera system from the last-generation Pixel 7. It is supposed to have wireless charging, but it never worked on my unit, an issue reported by other users.

Pixel Fold. Courtesy of Google

Folded, it has a short, wide 5.8″ display, which gets up to 1550 nits in brightness, runs at a 120Hz refresh rate, and reaches 1550 nits of brightness. The problem is that, though usable one-handed, it is a bit too wide, making it more comfortable to use with two hands.

Using two hands raises the question: why not use the wide inside display instead then? Well, because it’s not great. The hinge is slow, doesn’t go flat, and doesn’t inspire confidence; the bezels are comically thick; and as the only folding phone wider unfolded than it is tall, many apps and websites don’t work well on the 7.6″ inside folding display. Though this creates a theoretically better multitasking experience, software is more important here, and OnePlus’s OxygenOS Android skin is far better optimized for multitasking. The one advantage the Pixel Fold has over the OnePlus is IPX8 weather resistance, which is reassuring for such an expensive device.

Pixel Fold. Courtesy of Google

The Pixel Fold has strong points, but better phones with these features are available for less money. Samsung and OnePlus make better and cheaper folding phones. If you don’t need a folding screen, the Pixel 8 Pro not only does everything the Fold can do but does it better. It is lighter, thinner, has equally good speakers, similar battery life, a brighter, more color-accurate screen, better cameras, thinner bezels, a more comfortable shape, and costs between a third and half the price, depending on sales.

A new Pixel Fold is expected in early August, and I hope it is a significant improvement. However, even if the current generation is heavily discounted, I cannot recommend buying one.

Even without comparisons, the folding screen is core to the folding phone experience, and the Pixel’s hinge and screen completely detract from this experience. I still have a review sample that I didn’t pay for and don’t use. How could I possibly recommend anyone buy one?