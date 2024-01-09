The Streaking Knicks Are Rediscovering the Joys of Defense

A trade that initially raised eyebrows is producing instant dividends in the form of four straight wins, making the New York Knicks the hottest team in the National Basketball Association.

On December 30, the Knicks sent R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Ogugua “O.G.” Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. Mr. Barrett, the third overall pick in 2019, became a popular player in New York, averaging 18.1 points per game at the time of the trade. Mr. Quickley contributed a productive 12.9 points off the bench.

Some questioned why a team traded more than 30 points per game for essentially Mr. Anunoby, a player known for his defense. Now, though, no one is complaining. The Knicks have won four straight games since the trade, with many lauding Mr. Anunoby’s acquisition as a perfect fit that has improved the team’s defense and allowed the offense to flow more freely.

The Knicks entertain the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where they will try to extend their longest winning streak of the season after victories over Minnesota, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington. Their two most recent wins are particularly impressive. They dominated a good Sixers team, 128-92, at Philadelphia and then proceeded to whip the woeful Washington Wizards the next night.

The Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau, praised the team’s unselfishness and ability to respond in critical situations. “To be mentally tough when you’re facing adversity is critical,” he said.

The Knicks aimed to be a better defensive team when they acquired Mr. Anunoby, who was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Defensive Second Team. Check that box. In their last four games, the Knicks have allowed almost 13 fewer points per game than they did before the trade, when their ability to stop opposing scorers was limited.

Part of the credit goes to the arrival of Mr. Anunoby, who is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with the Knicks. His size (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) and agility make him a nightmare for perimeter shooters. In an offensive age, Mr. Anunoby is a throwback stopper.

“It’s been good so far,” Knicks star Julius Randle told ESPN. “O.G. has fit in seamlessly. He doesn’t force anything. He makes the right plays, and he’s a hell of a competitor on the defensive end. He’s been great.”

The improved defense has in turn helped the offense. Better defense leads to more defensive rebounds, which leads to more transition opportunities, which leads to easier baskets. The Knicks (21-15) are averaging 119.2 points and 46.6 percent shooting since the trade.

Mr. Anunoby was born at London and played collegiately at Indiana. He says that he is trying to learn the Knicks system as fast as possible. “Each day will get better and better,” he told reporters after his debut. “Learning everything, learning the terminology, learning the plays, learning the steps, I’ll learn every day.”

The Knicks’ new chemistry could be tested soon as they enter a tougher portion of their schedule. After facing the struggling Trail Blazers (10-25), the Knicks play the Dallas Mavericks (22-15) on the road Thursday followed by another road game Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-23), who announced on Monday that guard Ja Morant is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The Knicks return to the Garden to face the Orlando Magic (21-15) on January 15 and the Houston Rockets (18-16) on January 17.

“Every team in this league is capable of beating you,” Mr. Thibodeau told reporters at Washington. “The challenge is to build a consistency to your team and in your approach. We just went through a stretch where we played some really tough teams and we got wins against so-called tough teams.”

The Knicks are currently tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference despite one of the toughest early-season schedules in the league. While Mr. Anunoby is getting plenty of praise for his play, center Isaiah Hartenstein has been a solid replacement for the injured Mitch Robinson and Miles McBride has upped his production off the bench. The Knicks, though, could yet add more pieces before next month’s trade deadline.