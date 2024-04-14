The Toyota 4Runner Is New for the First Time in 15 Years

Do you want your new truck to look old or new?

Toyota’s renovation is complete.

Two years ago, the automaker had the oldest truck lineup in the business, with several pickups and SUVs dating back to the Bush Administration.

The Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia were models that time had forgotten, but it hardly mattered. They all sold well, were famously reliable and had some of the happiest customers in the business.

Thanks in part to increasingly stringent fuel economy requirements, Toyota finally started replacing them in 2022 and threw in a new Land Cruiser for good measure. The prior one was built from 2008 through 2021.

Courtesy Toyota

That left the 4Runner as the brand’s senior model. The current generation launched in 2010, but Toyota has finally revealed a fully redesigned 2025 model that will be on sale by this summer.

The midsize 4Runner has enjoyed continued popularity as both a family vehicle and a serious off-roader. You’re just as likely to see it at the school drop-off line as trundling along the steep drop of a cliff.

Courtesy Toyota

The new one is based on the Tacoma’s body-on-frame platform and has a strong family resemblance, but unlike with the Mexican-made Tacoma, Toyota will continue to build the 4Runner in Japan.

It’s not a retro effort like the Land Cruiser, but it does have one throwback element. The rearmost side windows wrap up onto the roof like the ones on the original 1984 4Runner did. The tailgate window also rolls down, a signature 4Runner feature not found on many other vehicles today.

Courtesy Toyota

Toyota has discontinued the 4Runner’s gas-guzzling V6 in favor of two modern powertrains. The standard engine is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 278 hp, but it is also available in a hybrid setup rated at 326 hp. Toyota pairs both with an eight-speed automatic transmission that replaces the ancient five-speed used in the outgoing model, and two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions are available. Fuel efficiency has yet to be announced but should improve upon the current 4Runner’s dismal 17 mpg rating.

Toyota will offer the 4Runner in a wide range of trims, including the entry-level SR5, the luxurious Limited and Platinum and the off-road TRD Pro. Each can tow up to 6,000 pounds, a 1,000-pound improvement.

Courtesy Toyota

A new trim called the Trailhunter takes inspiration from the extreme custom overlanding trucks that have become popular in recent years. It comes from the factory with knobby all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, a stronger suspension, a snorkel for the engine to breathe through without sucking in dirt and water, a sturdy roof rack and enough auxiliary LED lights to make Times Square jealous.

Technology abounds, with standard features like automatic emergency braking, lane-centering adaptive cruise control and a system that can slow the vehicle down for curves if it thinks the driver is going too fast.

Courtesy Toyota

Toyota hasn’t released all of the 4Runner’s specifications, but it is slightly longer than the 2024 model, and several trims will continue to offer a third row of seating. The hybrid system’s battery creates a lump in the cargo area floor, limiting those trucks to two rows for five passengers.

The 4Runner faithful should be pleased with the new model. It checks all expected boxes but drives into the future with the hybrid option. The biggest mystery that remains is pricing, which Toyota has not not yet released.

Today’s 4Runner ranges from $42,600 to $56,565, while the new Land Cruiser, which is roughly the same size and comes only with the four-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain, starts at $57,345.

