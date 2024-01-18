The Washington Commanders, One of the NFL’s Most Woebegone Franchises, Chart a Return to Glory 

The team formerly known as the Redskins has a new general manager and new hope for the future.

There could be bigger names moving to new jobs in the National Football League this month. Still, none may be more significant than the hiring of the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters.

The new gig for Mr. Peters is the first meaningful move by a new ownership group led by private equity investor Josh Harris. He purchased the team from its previous owner, Daniel Snyder, in July for six billion dollars. Mr. Harris called hiring Mr. Peters the first step in “a quest to build an elite franchise.”

“Together we’re committed to restoring this franchise to the highest level,” Mr. Harris said during a press conference on Tuesday at the District of Columbia. The team was formerly known as the Redskins.

Mr. Snyder’s dysfunctional ownership, which Washingtonians endured for more than two decades, stained the franchise and the NFL. Mediocre performance on the field was compounded by mismanagement, repeated NFL investigations, the withholding of millions in revenue sharing, lewd videos of cheerleaders, allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, controversy over the nickname, and a revolving door of head coaches and quarterbacks.

The cesspool has now begun to be drained, or at least fans can hope. gone. The new ownership group includes NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a new general manager in the person of Mr. Peters, and a new head coach on the way.

“I know how much this franchise means to our fans,” Mr. Peters said in his introductory press conference. “I’m extremely motivated to deliver to everybody what they deserve. We’re going to build this team right. We’re going to build with a clear process and a vision. It’s going to remind you guys what this franchise was built on.”

Washington was among five franchises looking for a general manager as the season ended. With stops at New England, Denver, and most recently San Francisco, where he served as the assistant GM, Mr. Adams emerged as a hot front-office prospect. He chose Washington over GM vacancies at Carolina, Las Vegas, New England, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite all that went wrong under Mr. Snyder and a 4-13 record this season that led to the firing of head coach Ron Rivera, the Commanders have assets. They own the second overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. They also have an estimated $75.7 million in cap space available, according to Over the Cap. Their history glitters, with three Super Bowl trophies.

“I’m all in,” Mr. Peters said. “I can’t wait to get started to restore this proud franchise where it belongs.”

The hiring of Mr. Peters positions Washington to move quickly to hire a head coach. They are among seven teams with sideline vacancies along with Las Vegas, Tennessee, Atlanta, Seattle, Carolina, and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dallas Cowboys announced Mike McCarthy would remain as the head coach, notwithstanding a disastrous playoff performance.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is reportedly a top candidate to helm the Commanders, along with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Commanders already conducted virtual interviews with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. Mr. Quinn will interview on Thursday, as will Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday they interviewed Bill Belichick for their vacant head coaching position. Mr. Belichick, 71, ended his 24 seasons with the Patriots last Thursday. The Patriots formally introduced a former player, Jerod Mayo, as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, is interested in returning to the NFL. He also interviewed with Atlanta after visiting with the Chargers on Monday, a week after leading the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997. Mr. Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to the 2012 Super Bowl, where he lost to his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens.

Mr. Peters, 44, has spent 21 seasons in the NFL, including the last seven in San Francisco where he rose from vice president of player personnel to assistant GM. He was the director of college scouting when the Denver Broncos, who won the 2016 Super Bowl. He previously served as a scout for the New England Patriots from 2003-2008.

In hiring his first head coach, Mr. Peters said he wants someone who can be “the best leader” for the Commanders. “It’s not going to be in a box,” he said. “It’s not going to be offense. It’s not going to be defense. It’s going to be the best leader for this organization.”

