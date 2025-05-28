‘They Were Toxic as a Couple’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Assistant Describes His Tortured Relationship With Cassie, and Violent Response to Cassie’s Love Affair With Rival Rapper

Capricorn Clark, who worked for Mr. Combs for the better part of 20 years, says Mr. Combs subjected her to a week of all-day lie detector tests over missing jewelry.

A former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is on trial for racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges, gave an emotional testimony on Tuesday, often bursting into tears on the witness stand.

Capricorn Clark remembered several terrifying incidents she experienced while working for the defendant, such as being kidnapped by him, a claim the defense denies. She corroborated much of the previous testimony given by the key witness, Mr. Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura. But under questioning from the defense, Ms. Clark’s also cast some doubt on Ms.Ventura’s description of herself as the victim in the relationship with Mr. Combs.

Meanwhile, according to several media reports, Ms. Ventura was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, going into labor with her third child by her husband, the bull rider and model Alex Fine, with whom she has two daughters. The defense had unsuccessfully sought to have her seated in the witness box before the jurors entered the courtroom, so they would not see she was with child.

The pregnant Ms. Ventura, who was one of the first witnesses and spent four days on the stand, had previously testified that Mr. Combs physically and sexually abused her during their on-and-off relationship, which lasted eleven years from 2007 to 2018. Besides enduring what she described as horrific beatings, she told the jury that Mr. Combs basically turned her into a sex-worker, defiled her during vile sex parties known as “Freak Offs,” and prevented her from pursuing her promising career as a singer and model.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looks on as defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland cross examines Dawn Richard during Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

But under cross-examination, Ms. Clark described the relationship as mutually “toxic.”

“I just felt they were toxic as a couple,” she told defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, agreeing with him, when he asked, “You didn’t think Ms. Ventura was good for Mr. Combs?”

She said that Ms. Ventura, who was 19 years old when she first met the rapper, “went from being a sweet model to being a feisty girlfriend,” later adding “she got a little bit more bravado as the longer it lasted.”

Regarding Ms. Ventura’s career as a singer, Ms. Clark said that by 2016, Ms. Ventura’s drug use “was preventing her from opportunities that were before us.” At that point, Ms. Clark was acting as Ms. Ventura’s creative manager. Ms. Ventura’s career had stalled once she started dating Mr. Combs. Ms. Clark testified that the singer “had talent and she was very beautiful” but that she was more of a “studio artist” as opposed to a live performer, and that her voice needed to be “manipulated.”

Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Adam Gray/Getty Images

“She wasn’t getting booked a lot,” Ms. Clark said, explaining that she would rehearse and “do her best” but that she could not handle her “nerves” on the stage.

In addition to describing Ms. Ventura’s professional challenges, Ms. Clark described her own working relationship with Mr. Combs, who she said repeatedly threatened to kill her.



Ms. Clark began working for Mr. Combs in 2004, after she had been friends with him for about two years. She had come to New York from California, where she was born and lost both of her parents as a teenager. She had first been hired as his personal assistant and on her very first day, she said, he took her to Central Park and threatened to kill her.

“It was dark. After 9pm,” Ms. Clark testified. Mr. Combs was accompanied by his head of security, a man by the name of Paul Offert, who went by the nickname “Uncle Paulie”, possibly a reference to mob characters in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas.”

Former bodyguard Gene Deal arrives for the the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Adam Gray/Getty Images

Once the two men took her to Central Park, which pedestrians are not allowed to enter after sundown,Mr. Combs allegedly told her that he didn’t know she had previously worked as an intern for his rival, the notorious west coast music producer Suge Knight, who is currently serving a 28 years sentence for voluntary manslaughter in California.

“He told me he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and if anything happened he would have to kill me,” Ms. Clark testified, adding that she felt like “there was some gravitas to the fact that he might have had issues with Shug.”

The threat didn’t deter her from working for Mr. Combs, nor did the comment he made after a press conference with another rapper, 50 Cent, with whom he also appeared to be having some “issues.” After the interviews, Ms. Clark said the defendant told 50 Cent’s manager in the elevator that he “really” didn’t like “all the back and forth” and that ‘“I don’t do that, I like guns.’”

Another time, a few months into her employment, Ms. Clark said she was accused of “stealing three pieces of very high-end jewelry… a diamond necklace with a cross, a diamond bracelet, and a diamond watch.”

Cassie Ventura, left, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appear at the premiere of “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” on June 21, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Ms. Clark said she had not taken the jewelry but that Mr. Combs did not believe her and sent Uncle Paulie to her apartment, where he rummaged through all her belongings without finding the baubles. The next day, Uncle Paulie took her to an empty office space, and left her with “a heavy set gentleman, who was chain smoking cigarettes and drinking black coffee.”

The man, she said, locked the door and told her she had been “brought to the building to take a lie detector test to figure out what happened with this jewelry… He said if you fail these tests, they’re going to throw you in the East River.”



When asked about the man’s demeanor by the prosecution, Ms. Clark said he was “very serious, very direct, no frills,” and that she was “petrified.”

Because the lie detector tests were “inconclusive” and the man wasn’t getting a “good reading,” Ms. Clark said she was brought back to the empty office space and forced to take the test for five days in a row, each day lasting a “full workday.” After a week of testing, she was finally released. She never learned if the purloined jewelry was found.

Cassie Ventura’s husband Alex Fine departs after the opening statements in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattan Federal Court on May 12, 2025 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ms. Clark also described the heavy workload she handled as Mr. Combs’ personal assistant, often working from 9am to 4am, without any breaks for meals, and that she suffered from stress-induced alopecia, a “condition where you get bald patches on your head.”

One time, she said, she complained to human resources at Mr. Combs’ production company that she felt she was not being paid enough. She was working almost 24 hours a day and making $65,000 a year. The head of HR calculated that she was owed $80,000 in overtime, but when Mr. Combs saw the bill, he “ripped up the paper” and she was never paid a dime.

Then, in the summer of 2006, Mr. Combs allegedly shoved her 25 to 30 yards after she told his chef in the kitchen she hated working for Mr. Combs and the chef informed on her to Mr. Combs.

“He ran towards me with his hands open and pushed me, my shoulders, and he started pushing me back,” Ms. Clark testified, remembering Mr. Combs saying, “If you hate it here, get the f–k out of my house.” Uncle Paulie intervened and told her to pack her things. She said she stopped working for Mr. Combs because “that was crossing my borders.”

Cassie Ventura, right, walks out of the courtroom past Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

But about two years later, she came back and took on a new role as a director of marketing for Mr. Combs’ clothing line Sean Jean. It was important for her, she said, not to be in “close proximity of his personal orbit” anymore. By 2011, she was working as the creative director and manager for Ms. Ventura, and that same year, she said, in December, she was kidnapped.



Ms. Clark testified that Mr. Combs knocked on her door in Los Angeles one early morning around 5:30 am after he had just found out about the secret relationship Ms.Ventura was having with another rapper, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, and who testified last week, as the Sun reported.

“‘Why didn’t you tell me?’” Ms. Clark remembered Mr. Combs saying to her. “‘Get dressed, we’re going to go kill (him).’” Mr. Combs, she said, was holding a gun. She had never actually seen him with a gun, she said. Mr. Combs then forced her to accompany him to Mr. Mescudi’s home. She stayed in the car, she said, while Mr. Combs and a body guard broke into the house. She testified that she managed to call Ms. Ventura, who was with Mr. Mescudi, who immediately got into his Porsche and drove to his home. A car chase ensued, she said, up and down the Hollywood Hills, and ended when Mr. Combs spotted police cars. Mr. Mescudi had notified the police.

According to her testimony, Mr. Combs then directed Ms. Clark to call Ms. Ventura and tell her that he was not going to let Ms. Clark go, until she had brought Ms. Ventura to him. He then allegedly threatened to kill her, if she didn’t manage to convince Mr. Mescudi not to tell the police that he broke into his home. “‘If you guys don’t convince him of that, I’ll kill all you,’” Ms. Clark remembered him saying.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo arrives for Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 21, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

After Ms. Clark finally managed to bring Ms. Ventura to Mr. Combs’ house, he “immediately began kicking Cassie,” Ms. Clark testified. She said she and a security guard stood by as Mr. Combs kicked Ms. Ventura, and that he threatened to hurt her, too, if she tried to stop him. After the security guard told her to leave, Ms. Clark said that she called Ms. Ventura’s mother, and told her “Please help her. I can’t call the police but you can.”

After the incident, Ms. Clark said that her relationship to Ms. Ventura changed, and that Mr. Combs did not want the two to be friends anymore. The following summer, she said, she was fired while she was on vacation in Southern Europe with the singer Rhianna. She said she was accused of improperly taking a vacation, but she told HR that she believed Mr. Combs was still angry at her for not telling him “his girlfriend was cheating on him.”

Removing her glasses and wiping away tears, Ms. Clark told the jury that she had trouble finding new employment in the music industry and that Mr. Combs threatened her that she “would never work again,” saying that “he would show me that all these people weren’t my friends, that he would make me kill myself.”

She did, however, receive a settlement through Mr. Combs’ attorneys over her wrongful termination allegations but could not disclose the amount to the jury, because the judge granted the defense’s objection.

Rapper Kid Cudi leaves Federal Court after testifying at the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, in New York, Thursday, May 22, 2025. AP Photo/Richard Drew

But she returned again, despite all the trouble, four years later, in 2016 and began to work again directly with Ms. Ventura, trying to push her career as a singer.

“You ended up coming back and working with him again, right?” Mr. Agnifilo asked.

“I think that he (Mr. Combs) did what Cassie wanted and Cassie wanted me back,” Ms. Clark replied. And when Mr. Agnifilo asked her, if it hurt her “that that he would only take you back because that’s what Cassie wanted,” the witness broke down completely.

“Yes, absolutely. This is my whole life and their shenanigans,” she said, possibly referring to the couple’s constant fighting, though she did not specify what she meant by “shenanigans.”

Cassie Ventura wipes tears from her eye while testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

“I have no parents. My son has autism. He’s non-verbal. My stakes are higher, sir,” Ms. Clark added. She later explained that she had reached out to Mr. Combs in 2021, because she was hoping to get a recommendation from him so she could find work to take care of her son.

“And so you reached out to him consistently, right?” The defense attorney asked, after he showed the jury various emails and text messages she had sent. In one message, Ms. Clark even wrote that she had had a crush on Mr, Combs before she started working for him.

“Totally unrelated to our current conversation, but did you ever know that I had the biggest crush on you before I started working for you?.” The text message said, which Ms. Clark read to the jury, but could not recall sending.

“Did you reach out to Mr. Combs a lot in June of 2021?” Mr. Agnifilo pressed.

Janice Combs, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, leaves Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Adam Gray/Getty Images

“I don’t know what month it was, but I knew I was reaching out to him to try to talk to him.” Ms. Clark replied shyly.



“You wanted him to forgive you, am I right?” Mr. Agnifilo asked later.



“I wanted my life back,” she answered, and when he inquired what she meant by that she said, “I wanted to work with the music industry and my core competency.”

At the very end, Mr. Angifilo managed to score one more point for the defense in his attempt to discredit Ms. Ventura’s role in the relationship as portrayed by the prosecution. He asked Ms. Clark about a meeting she had with the defense attorneys and Mr. Combs in 2024 shortly after Mr. Combs’ houses had been raided by the FBI and the criminal investigation against him had begun.

Cassie Ventura, left, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appear at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating “China: Through the Looking Glass” in New York on May 4, 2015. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

The attorney reminded Ms. Clark that she had told him during that meeting that she told Ms. Ventura to date other people and to “get away” from Mr. Combs and that Ms. Ventura asked her whom she should date, since Jay-Z was taken. Ms. Clark confirmed having told him that.

This implied that Ms. Ventura was only interested in dating well-known rappers, for money and for fame,

Under redirect, an assistant US attorney, Mitzi Steiner, was able to mend some of the damage, by helping Ms. Clark emphasize again that she was not able to get work after Mr. Combs had “blacklisted” her in the industry (though the judge struck the exact phrasing from the record), that Mr. Combs refused to give her the recommendation she had asked for, and that when it came to Ms. Ventura, every decision – from her hair, to her clothes, to what artists she recorded with and what songs she sang – were all conditioned on his consent. He had total and utter control of her.

The prosecution intends to call a new alleged victim to the stand on Wednesday.