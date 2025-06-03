‘They’re All Women Who Wanted To Cut the Line’: Weinstein’s Defense Slams His Accusers as ‘Women With Broken Dreams’ as Rape Retrial Nears Its Close

Weinstein’s attorneys claim his accusers have ‘buyers’ remorse’ after they did not get the Hollywood success they’d hoped for when they gave him sexual favors.

Closing arguments began on Tuesday in the retrial of the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. The prosecution will finish its summation on Wednesday. Then the jury will start to deliberate. A verdict could possibly come as early as this week.

“If there’s a doubt about his life, their case – you’ve got to throw it out. You’ve got to throw it out. Because that’s how justice tastes,” defense attorney Arthur Aidala told the jury on Tuesday in a fiery closing statement, during which he made an analogy to his late grandmother’s Sunday pasta sauce.

First Mr. Aidala, a proud Italian American, explained the difference between sauce and gravy, saying that when meat is added to the tomato sauce, it’s called gravy. He then asked the jury to imagine his grandmother sipping on a glass of red wine as she is preparing the gravy, and accidentally breaking the glass and perhaps dropping a shard of glass into the sauce. Would she serve the gravy to the family, if there was even the slightest chance of a piece of glass being inside it? Of course not. In the same spirit, the defense attorney asked the jury to consider reasonable doubt, and if they had any, even the smallest, tiniest bit, they should disregard the entire case.

“Those pieces of glass from my grandmother’s sauce, they’re all over,” Mr. Aidala later concluded after he had spoken for about three hours. The prosecution’s case “fails the New York city common sense test.”

Witness Jessica Mann (C) arrives at Criminal Court for Harvey Weinstein’s retrial in Manhattan on May 22, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“They’re all women with broken dreams.” Mr. Aidala said, referring to the alleged victims. “They’re all women who wanted to cut the line.” He added, insinuating that the three women, who brought sexual offense charges against his client, had consented to the sexual encounters, because they were hoping the film producer would help propel their careers in the entertainment industry.

Mr. Weinstein, 73, an Oscar-winning movie producer behind iconic films like “Pulp Fiction” and “The English Patient” is on trial again, after New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals vacated his 2020 conviction and ordered a new trial last year.

In February 2020, a Manhattan jury had found Mr. Weinstein guilty of committing third-degree rape on the aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and a first-degree criminal sexual act of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant, Miriam Haley, in 2006. New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke, who presided over the case, sentenced Mr. Weinstein to 23 years in prison.

But four years later, while Mr. Weinstein was incarcerated in Upstate New York in rapidly declining health, the higher court threw the guilty verdict out because it found that Judge Burke had wrongly permitted damaging testimony from women whose allegations had not been part of the case. One of those women, “Sopranos” star Annabella Sciorra, gave devastating testimony that may have clinched the prosecution’s case, telling the jury that the defendant barged into her apartment one night in the early 1990s, chased her around the apartment, pinned her to her bed and raped her.

Nicole Blumberg, left, assistant Manhattan district attorney, arrives at Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault re-trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Bing Guan-Pool/Getty Images

“The court compounded that error when it ruled that the defendant, who had no criminal history, could be cross examined about those allegations as well as numerous allegations of misconduct that portrayed the defendant in a highly prejudicial light,” the decision of the 4-3 ruling by the Court of Appeals stated.

The film mogul remained incarcerated because he was also serving time for another conviction in California, where he was found guilty for rape, oral copulation and other sexual misconduct charges, and sentenced to 16 years in prison. His attorneys have appealed that verdict as well, and have argued that the sentence needs to be adjusted because the vacated New York conviction was factored into Mr. Weinstein’s punishment by the California judge.

Mr. Weinstein faces the two previous charges by Ms. Mann and Ms. Haley, plus a new charge that he committed a criminal sexual act on Kaja Sokola, who is originally from Poland and came to New York to pursue her modeling career. He did not testify in his own defense.

The defense argued that Mr. Weinstein’s accusers lied because they did not achieve the success they hoped to get from him by trading sexual favors for Hollywood roles “when he was at the top,” and had what Mr. Aidala described as “buyer’s remorse.”

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2025 in New York City. Curtis Means – Pool/Getty Images

Ms. Mann, the defense said, wished to be an actress, but had no talent, because, as he argued, she had no schooling, Ms. Haley failed to produce her own television show, and Ms. Sokola also failed to become an actress.

“They’re pissed off,” Mr. Aidala said referring to the alleged victims, “because this transactional relationship was supposed to pay off,” and it didn’t.

An assistant district attorney, Nicole Blumberg, who is prosecuting the case on behalf of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who came to attend the prosecution’s summation in the afternoon, told the jury that Mr. Aidala’s grandmother’s pasta sauce did not matter, but the evidence did.

“It’s not a comedy show,” Ms. Blumberg said, and disagreeing with the defense, she argued that the alleged victims “all had dreams in the defendant’s world, the entertainment industry.” But, the prosecutor said, Mr. Weinstein betrayed them.

Kaja Sokola, an alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein, arrives at his rape and sexual assault re-trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2025 in New York City. John Angelillo-Pool/Getty Images

“He never had any interest in their careers, he had an interest in their bodies, and he was gonna touch their bodies, whether they wanted to or not. He didn’t care what they wanted, he cared what he wanted… If they said no, he’d take them anyway.”

The prosecution, which started in the late afternoon, will resume holding its closing argument on Wednesday morning. Then the judge will charge the jury and the jury can begin to deliberate.

Mr. Weinstein faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.