Toyota Wants To Make Japanese Cars Great Again With the Century

Lexus sits atop Toyota’s products in the U.S., but things are different in Japan.

In 1967, it introduced a flagship model called the Century that was designed “to be like no other” and compete with the finest luxury cars from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

The V8-powered sedan featured stately styling and a plush interior trimmed in a forest of wood panels. Innovative features for the era included push-button electronic door locks and automatic climate control.

It was primarily sold in Japan as a chauffeur-driven car for royals, government officials and other VIPs. Only a few hundred were built each year and it remained on sale until 1997, when the second generation arrived. A third followed in 2018 with classic styling and an SUV 2023, as all of its competitors moved into the utility segment. But it never left its Toyota roots.

The Century concept has no rear window and the type of powertrain it uses has not been announced. Century

That’s about to change. At the 2025 Japan Mobility show, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda announced that Century is becoming a standalone brand and introduced a very modern concept car to showcase its future direction.

Just as the original was considered a point of pride for the company founded by Mr. Toyoda’s grandfather, which represented Japan’s postwar rise into a global industrial powerhouse, he believes the new Century can inspire the nation to escape its recent economic malaise.

“The ‘Japan as No.1’ era is behind us, and we are now in what has come to be known as ‘the lost 30 years,’” Mr. Toyoda said. “Japan as a nation seems to have lost some of its energy and dynamism, along with our presence in the world.”

As with previous Century models, the concept was designed to be driven by a chauffeur. Century

He rhetorically asked what Toyota’s first executives would say if they saw Japan today, and his answer was, “I suspect they wouldn’t say anything, and instead leap straight into action.”

The Century concept is entirely modern and takes the form of an SUV coupe, with a long hood and a sporty fastback shape.

The show car is equipped with split, sliding doors and a three-seat interior. The place of honor is the left rear chair, which rotates toward the door for easy entry and reclines. There is nothing in front of it except acres of legroom and a deployable footrest, as the driver is on the right side behind a screen of illuminated harp-like strings. Woodwork is plentiful and the deep orange exterior color required 60 layers of paint to achieve.

As is becoming a trend, the Century does not have a rear window. Video cameras and displays can cover the blind spot. It also gives the driver less need to look back and intrude on the passengers’ privacy.

Full technical details were not shared, as the concept is primarily meant to be a calling card for the new brand. Even what powers it remains a mystery. The vehicle has a large grille and hood vents, suggesting there is a powerful internal combustion engine under it, but it doesn’t have obvious exhaust pipes, so it could be electric.

Toyota has been cautious about rushing into electric vehicles, instead prioritizing hybrid powertrains. The philosophy has served it well. Despite the recent challenges it has faced with production shortages caused by pandemic restrictions and the semiconductor shortage that hampered the automotive industry, it remains the world’s best-selling automaker and now plans to sell the new Century models around the globe.

“We want to cultivate it as a brand that brings the spirit of Japan — the pride of Japan — out into the world,” Mr. Toyoda said, noting that Century’s logo is, very appropriately, a phoenix.