‘Tread Very Carefully’: Pam Bondi Warns Democratic Congresswoman Against Threatening Elon Musk

Jasmine Crockett says she wants a special present on her March 29th birthday, the date of the next series of protests at Tesla dealerships.

Attorney General Bondi is warning a Texas congresswoman to watch her words after the lawmaker said she wants to see Elon Musk “taken down” during protests scheduled at Tesla dealerships later this week.

Speaking on a video call to mobilize protesters participating in a #TeslaTakedown this Saturday, Jasmine Crockett, who is turning 44 that day, asked participants to “give me a great birthday present.”

“On March 29th it’s my birthday and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon Musk to be taken down,” the Democratic congresswoman said while insisting that she is not calling for violence.

“She is an elected public official and so she needs to tread very carefully,” Ms. Bondi said in a Fox News interview Sunday before assuring, “Nothing will happen to Elon Musk and we are fighting to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country.”

Protesters around Mr. Musk’s electric vehicles have been charged with aggravated assault, vandalism, and even defecation, among other offenses.

Last week, three protesters were arrested at three different Tesla locations in Oregon, Colorado, and South Carolina for tossing Molotov cocktails, or homemade incendiary weapons. One defendant had a suppressed AR-15 rifle. Additional charges included writing profane messages and discharging firearm rounds into a building and at least one vehicle.

The violence is meant as a protest of Mr. Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has been given wide berth to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse at all federal agencies.

Ms. Crockett, who is on the House committee to oversee the new department, alleged that the world’s richest man may be trying to gain access to private information to enrich himself.

“He right now is trying to line his pockets with money that should be going to those who need it most,” she said, before asserting that democracy is at stake. “If our government refuses to listen, there’s another way to really make them think hard about listening to you and it comes in the form of your protest,” she added.

Ms. Bondi characterized the actions at Tesla dealerships as domestic terrorism. She said the three individuals taken into federal custody are facing up to 20 years in prison each. “We are not negotiating these,” she said. “We are not coming off these charges. We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort.”