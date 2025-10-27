Trump Allies Counting on New Federal Grand Jury in Florida To Pursue Conspiracy Charges Against Biden Administration Officials

The former chief counsel to Senator Grassley and Article 3 Project founder says a reckoning is coming over ‘lawfare’ against President Trump.

Two federal grand juries in Florida will begin meeting in January in what President Trump’s supporters are hoping could be the first step to pursuing conspiracy charges against Biden administration officials who they claim coordinated “lawfare” attacks against the president during his first term and after the 2020 election.

The head of the Article 3 Project, Mike Davis, says his “buddy,” the newly confirmed U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Jason Reding Quiñones, will begin jury proceedings after receiving approval from a federal court last month. Mr. Davis said he is hoping Mr. Quiñones pursues conspiracy charges against the individuals who launched the debunked 2016 Crossfire Hurricane investigation and 2022’s Operation Arctic Frost, which targeted eight U.S. senators and one congressman.

“Justice is definitely coming,” Mr. Davis wrote in response to a Friday night post by Mr. Trump on Truth Social.

In the post, Mr. Trump alleged that documents conclusively show that former Biden administration officials, including then-attorney general, Merrick Garland, the former FBI director, Christopher Wray, the former deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco, and Mr. Garland’s former special counsel, Jack Smith, coordinated Operation Arctic Frost. The 2022 probe into whether Mr. Trump attempted to “overthrow the results of the 2020 election” involved the collection of phone records of lawmakers between January 4-7, 2021, when the president was challenging the Senate not to certify the election results.

“They spied on Senators and Congressmen/women, and even taped their calls. They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election. These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Mr. Davis, who formerly worked for Senator Chuck Grassley, the head of the Judiciary Committee who released the Arctic Frost documents last week, said it’s time to investigate the investigators.

“I’ve been publicly calling for this for three years. I’m going to make damn sure that these lawfare Democrats go to prison during the four years of President Trump’s second term because these are republic-ending tactics by these lawfare Democrats,” Mr. Davis told podcaster Benny Johnson.

He added on the Real America’s Voice podcast that it was a tactical mistake to target the lawmakers, who are now suddenly “very interested and very outraged” by the surveillance of their communications.

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of the targets in Arctic Frost, said she was appalled to learn that lawmakers were being surveilled.

“What Jack Smith did could be the tip of the iceberg. If the Biden FBI did this to sitting Senators, what were they willing to do to private citizens?” she asked in an X post, adding that the documents confirmed what many had feared.

Attorneys for Mr. Smith said that the collection of phone records is a routine investigative step and that no wire-tapping took place as the records were obtained after the fact.

“Toll records are historical in nature, and do not include the content of calls. Wiretapping, by contrast, involves intercepting the telecommunications in real time, which the Special Counsel’s office did not do,” reads the letter from Mr. Smith’s attorneys at Covington & Burling, Lanny A. Breuer and Peter Koski.

Mr. Davis said that the Biden-era officials abused their authority and conspired to violate constitutionally protected rights under Article 18 of U.S. Code Section 241, which include Mr. Trump’s ability to challenge the election. He said such violations dated back to the president’s first term, when Democratic lawmakers and former administration officials suggested that the president worked with Russia to influence the 2016 election outcome.

He added that efforts to remove Mr. Trump from the 2024 ballot, criminal and civil cases against him, the search on his Mar-a-Lago property, and underfunding of his Secret Service detail violated his rights as a citizen and left the former president unprotected.

“I think that sounds like a great place to open up this grand jury on Crossfire Hurricane against these lawfare Democrats. Maybe, just maybe that’s going to happen,” he said of the two grand juries whose topics have not been publicly disclosed.