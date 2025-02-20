Trump Brokers Meeting To Bridge Divide Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

After years of feuding, the two sides appear ready to reach an agreement.

Along with ending the deadly conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, facilitating a reunification between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is high on President Trump’s to-do list.

On Thursday, the president brokered a private meeting at the White House involving the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan; the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayan; and two PGA Tour player directors, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott.

One of Mr. Trump’s campaign pledges was to end the division between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-run LIV Golf. The two organizations reached a framework agreement in June 2023 to form a partnership, but despite ongoing discussions, an official deal has yet to be finalized.

The gathering at Washington, D.C., was the latest step in brokering a deal to unify men’s professional golf. Mr. Trump met with Messrs. Monahan and Scott on February 4 to discuss the federal government’s approval of a proposed deal under which the PIF would contribute $1.5 billion toward the tour’s for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises. Federal officials are reportedly concerned the agreement could violate antitrust laws and allow Saudi Arabia a platform to “sportswash” its disturbing human rights record.

Mr. Trump also played golf with Mr. Woods in Florida on February 9 before attending the Super Bowl at New Orleans.

Messrs. Trump and Woods appeared together after Thursday’s meeting at a Black History Month Reception in the East Room of the White House. “We had some interesting discussions,” Mr. Trump said during a photo op where Mr. Woods wore the Presidential Medal of Freedom that the 45th president bestowed on the golfer in 2019.

Mr. Woods acknowledged, “It’s an honor to be here with you Mr. President. Thank you so much.”

Later, Mr. Monahan issued a statement that said in part, “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.”

Before the meeting, Mr. Woods hinted that a deal was in the making. “I think things are going to heal quickly,” he said during an interview with CBS last weekend. “We’re going to get this game going in the right direction. It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years, and the fans want all of us to play together — all the top players playing together — and we’re going to make that happen.”

An avid golfer, Mr. Trump has been a staunch supporter of LIV Golf. Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami will host a LIV tournament in April for the fourth straight year. Trump courses at Washington and Bedminster, New Jersey, have also hosted LIV Golf events.

The president embraced LIV Golf after the Professional Golfers’ Association pulled the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot. Now, golf is turning to Mr. Trump to help fix its problems.

Mr. Monahan told reporters his meeting with Mr. Trump last week “ultimately get us one step closer to a deal being done. But there’s a lot more work to do.”

A catalyst behind the reunification effort is the recent appointment of Scott O’Neil as the CEO of LIV Golf. Mr. O’Neil, who replaced Greg Norman in mid-January, has served in various roles throughout the sports and entertainment industries, including positions with the New York Knicks and Rangers, the Philadelphia 76ers and Eagles, the New Jersey Devils, and with Madison Square Garden and the Prudential Center at Newark, New Jersey.

While Mr. Norman was seen as a divisive figure, Mr. O’Neil has a reputation for making deals that benefit all those involved. The chief communications officer for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, Dave Sholler, worked with Mr. O’Neil at Philadelphia.

“I think he’s a good fit for LIV because he’s not only a prolific deal maker, but more than that he’s an incredible relationships guy,” Mr. Sholler told The New York Sun. “He understands what athletes go through to prepare for competition while also understanding the value of signing and executing deals with like-minded partners. He knows how to make sure the partners that come on board feel valued and feel they’re part of something bigger than just two brands coming together.”

Since Mr. O’Neil’s appointment, LIV Golf has signed a multi-year media rights deal with Fox Sports, ensuring live coverage of its 14-tournament global schedule on a major network in America. It also signed a partnership deal with ITV to broadcast LIV Golf in America.

Also, two of the LIV Golf teams, Legion XIII and 4Aces, have signed apparel partnerships, and the USGA formally created a new exemption for LIV golfers to compete in the U.S. Open.

“Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the majors,” Mr. O’Neil said. “LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world.”

While there are indications the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are getting closer to a deal, there’s no confirmation on what it would entail. Early reports suggest LIV golfers could be competing at PGA Tour events as early as the 2025 Players Championship.

Many PGA Tour members are opposed to reunification with LIV golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm — all of whom left the PGA Tour to accept the huge money LIV Golf offered even while others remained loyal to the Tour.

A top PGA golfer, Rory McIlroy, once a vocal critic of LIV Golf, said it’s time to put hard feelings aside for the good of the game. “I think everyone’s just got to get over it,” Mr. McIlroy said last week. “We all have to say, OK, this is the starting point, and we move forward. We don’t look behind us. We don’t look to the past. Whatever happened has happened and it’s been unfortunate, but reunification, how we all come back together and move forward, that’s the best thing for everyone.”

Mr. Scott said he understands that any agreement is not going to be universally accepted. “The one thing I do know is we’re not going to please everyone,” he told the Associated Press. “But everyone should know that I will stand behind these player directors. They’re trying to do the best thing for the entire membership. They’ve been faced with some tough decisions the last two years—tough calls, big consequences whatever we vote on.”