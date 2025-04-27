Trump Critics From House, Senate Camp Out on Capitol Steps to Protest Upcoming GOP Spending Plan

As Mr. Trump approaches his 100th day in office on Tuesday, new polling suggests voters trust Democrats in Congress even less than they do the president to manage the nation’s problems.

Following his record-breaking Senate floor speech, New Jersey’s Senator Booker is opting for another marathon session — this time on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where he and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are holding a sit-in ahead of Monday’s return to Congress.

Titled “An Urgent Conversation with the American People,” the livestreamed discussion on Sunday aims in part to raise opposition to the Republican budget resolution that seeks to find $880 billion in savings over the next 10 years in order to pay for an extension of tax cuts that passed during President Trump’s first term in office.

“There are but two parties right now — patriots and traitors,” Mr. Jeffries said to applause from a few dozen spectators sitting on the steps with them. “This is an American moment and we need the American people to show up and stand up and partner with us … We’re going to end this national nightmare.”

“This is a moral moment in America. Sitting on the Capitol steps with Leader Hakeem Jeffries this morning to discuss what’s at stake with Trump’s budget and affirm the need for action to protect Medicaid, food assistance, and other safety net programs,” Mr. Booker, who, along with Mr. Jeffries, wore all black clothing for the occasion, wrote on X.

The Republican budget resolution does not mention Medicaid cuts specifically, but Medicare, Medicaid and other health programs are responsible for 28 percent of the federal budget. Medicaid accounts for $8.2 trillion of the $8.8 trillion in projected mandatory spending over the next 10 years. Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction on Medicaid, will address the budget in a meeting on May 7.

Several moderate Republicans in swing districts have opposed any Medicaid cuts, which account for roughly 29 percent of state Medicaid funding. In a statement before the sit-in, the Democratic lawmakers said Republicans are advancing “a reckless budget scheme” that would gut Medicaid, food assistance and basic needs programs in order to give tax breaks to billionaires.

“Given what’s at stake, these could be some of the most consequential weeks for seniors, kids and families in generations,” they wrote.

As Mr. Trump approaches his 100th day in office on Tuesday, new polling shows him in negative territory on the issues of the economy, tariffs, inflation, and spending. Democrats, however, are no better off. A Washington Post-Ispsos poll released Saturday showed 69 percent of respondents viewed Democrats as out of touch, and more trust Mr. Trump to manage the nation’s problems than they do Congressional Democrats.

Standing out among Democrats for his efforts to oppose the president, Mr. Booker fasted earlier this month in preparation for a Senate floor speech, where he stood for 25 hours and 5 minutes, breaking the record for a filibuster previously held since 1957 by South Carolina’s late senator, Strom Thurmond.

Mr. Booker’s performances have raised the specter that he may be vying for a 2028 run at the presidency. Asked about his intentions during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last week, Mr. Booker said he’s “focused on today and my reelection in ’26.” Mr. Booker ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2020.