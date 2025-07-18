Trump Directs Bondi To Release ‘Any and All Pertinent’ Epstein Grand Jury Testimony

Mr. Trump is also vowing to sue the Wall Street Journal over its report that he sent Epstein a birthday letter more than 20 years ago.

President Trump says he is ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any “pertinent” grand jury testimony related to the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday evening, Mr. Trump wrote, “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

Ms. Bondi posted on X, “President Trump – we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

Mr. Trump is also threatening to sue the Wall Street Journal after it published a report that alleged the president sent a letter to Epstein more than two decades ago to mark his 50th birthday. Describing the letter, the Journal said, “Inside the outline of [a] naked woman was a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein.”

Mr. Trump told the Journal, “I never wrote [sic] a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

The president vented about the report in a series of posts on Truth Social. In one post, he wrote, “The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper.”

In a follow-up post Friday morning, Mr. Trump said, “I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!”

The Trump administration has drawn the ire of the MAGA faithful since the Department of Justice and the FBI released a memo that said there was no evidence that Epstein kept a “client list,” and that the evidence shows he died by suicide.

Both departments are led by figures who previously suggested that there was a client list and who questioned Epstein’s cause of death, including the FBI director, Kash Patel, and the deputy FBI director, Dan Bongino.

Mr. Trump has not so subtly signaled he wants to put the whole saga behind him. During a Cabinet meeting last week, he criticized a reporter for asking about Epstein, saying, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we’re having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration,” he said.

On Wednesday, he blamed the Democrats for the interest in the Epstein story and said that his “PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullsh—,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the [Democrats’] work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” he said in a post on Truth Social.

As members of the MAGA movement fumed over the administration’s handling of the Epstein matter, Democrats have been reveling in the feud. Governor Newsom shared Mr. Trump’s post on X about Coca-Cola supposedly switching to cane sugar in its beverages and said, “Oh thank god! I’ve totally forgotten about the Epstein files now!”

He also shared a screenshot of an article in the Washington Post about a sketch of the Manhattan skyline drawn by Mr. Trump that was put up for auction and mocked the president’s statement that he “never wrote a picture in my life.”

Democrats in Congress tried twice to use procedural maneuvers to force the Department of Justice to release files related to Epstein. However, Republicans blocked the efforts both times.