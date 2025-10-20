Trump Eyeballs Argentinian Herds To Beef Up America’s Cattle Shortage

With beef prices at record highs and a ban on Mexican imports, the American cattle industry is searching for a new supply to refill depleted feedstocks.

President Trump says Argentinian cattle could help solve America’s record high beef prices, which are far outpacing overall food price increases owing to a series of headwinds facing the nation’s cattle ranchers.

America’s cattle herd reached a 75-year low earlier this year after a drought and a ban on importation of Mexican cows. As a result, beef prices hit an average $6.31 per pound in August.

“The only price we have that is high is beef and we’ll get that down,” Mr. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. “And one of the things we’re thinking of doing is beef from Argentina.”

The nod to Argentina comes after Mr. Trump offered its president, Javier Milei, a close Trump ally, a $20 billion bailout for his Latin American nation. Some American soybean farmers have been critical of the bailout since China has turned to Argentina to buy soybeans as a result of its trade war with the United States.

The latest hit to American ranchers is the potentially deadly New World Screwworm, which the Trump Administration has declared a “national security threat” leading to a ban on the importation of Mexican feeder cattle. More than 7,885 cows in Mexico have tested positive for the flesh-eating screwworm, with 838 cases since October 2, according to America’s secretary of agriculture, Brooke Rollins. Ms. Rollins said on Monday that no new cases have been detected in the last seven days in the Mexican states bordering the United States.

In addition to the parasite, the United States Cattlemen’s Association says ranchers are facing historically high costs for feed, fuel, labor, and land. However, the association says the marketplace is the best solution for leveling out prices, which have remained steady relative to Americans’ earnings over the past four decades.

“When policymakers hint at intervention or suggest quick fixes, they can shake the market’s foundation and directly impact the livelihoods of ranchers who depend on stable, transparent pricing,” the president of the cattlemen’s association, Justin Tupper, said in a statement Friday. “Sudden price moves make it harder for independent producers to plan, invest, and keep their operations running.”

Most American cattle producers operate with little or no direct government subsidy, according to the association.

“Efforts to support consumers must consider the economic realities on the ground and ensure the voices of independent ranchers lead the discussion,” Mr. Tupper said. “Market-driven prices—not mandates or panic interventions—have delivered value for generations. Let’s focus on transparency, market integrity, and maintaining the conditions for sustainable rural economies.”

Argentine beef exports to the United States are projected to reach a record 860,000 tons in 2025 but remain under 10 percent of the American beef market. Mr. Trump didn’t specify how much additional beef might be imported from Argentina.

“We’re not talking about that much,” Mr. Trump said.