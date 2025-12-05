Trump Finally Wins His Peace Prize — Just Not the Nobel One

Critics dismiss the new FIFA Peace Prize as just ‘an ego-stroking stunt.’

It’s not a Nobel award but President Trump is finally an international peace prize winner.

The world soccer body, FIFA, established its own peace prize award and bestowed it on Mr. Trump on Friday morning in front of a captive audience waiting for the final team draw for the world’s most watched sporting event.

The World Cup organizer says the “FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World” will henceforth be awarded annually to individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace.

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, awarded a golden trophy to Mr. Trump at the Kennedy Center ceremony before the first round matchups for next year’s tournament were decided. The United States is co-hosting the 48-team event with Canada and Mexico.

“This is your peace prize,” Mr. Infantino said.

Mr. Trump’s 14.4-inch-high trophy was accompanied by a certificate and a medal, which the president placed around his neck before addressing the audience.

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life,” Mr. Trump said while claiming, “We saved millions and millions of lives.”

Mr. Infantino called Mr. Trump his “close friend” at the event. The sudden creation of the prize and the selection of Mr. Trump as its inaugural recipient led some critics to dismiss it as “nothing more than an ego-stroking stunt.”

Mr. Trump has often said that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, even mentioning it in his October address to the United Nations. “Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize,” Mr. Trump told world leaders.

In other speeches Mr. Trump has taken credit for ending eight wars.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump hosted the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda at the newly renamed “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace” to sign a peace deal that the White House credited Mr. Trump with brokering.

The FIFA event ended with the Village People performing their 1970s hit “YMCA.” Mr. Trump has repeatedly used the song at his rallies over the years. He broke into his famous dance during the performance.