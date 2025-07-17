Trump is Diagnosed With Circulatory Disease Dismissed by White House as ‘Common in Older People’

The Cleveland Clinic says the disease may cause mild symptoms at first but, over time, can lead to quality of life issues and serious complications.

The White House confirms that President Trump is suffering from “chronic venous insufficiency” causing lower leg swelling as well as a bruised hand, but says the conditions are not serious or unusual for a man of his age.

Photos of the president at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer final in New Jersey last weekend showed noticeably swollen ankles, prompting public speculation about the president’s health. Other recent photos show what appears to be makeup covering bruises on his right hand.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says a memo from his doctor explains that Mr. Trump has minor conditions common in older people. Mr. Trump is 79.

Mr. Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs in the past few weeks and was “thoroughly evaluated” by White House medical staff, Ms. Leavitt says.

The president underwent diagnostic vascular studies that found he has “chronic venous insufficiency,” a disease that occurs when veins in the legs are damaged and the veins can’t manage blood flow as well as they should.

The doctor added that Mr. Trump has blood pooling in his veins, a common condition in individuals over the age of 70. The Cleveland Clinic reports that the disease may cause mild symptoms at first but, over time, can lead to quality of life issues and serious complications.

Mr. Trump’s doctor says the tests show “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” which are much more serious conditions.

An echocardiogram showed that Mr. Trump had a normal cardiac structure and no sign of heart failure, according to the doctor’s notes.

As for the bruising on his hand, Ms. Leavitt says that is “consistent” with minor soft tissue irritation from his “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

She says the president takes aspirin as part of his prevention plan for cardiovascular health. The bruising is a “well known and benign side effect” of aspirin therapy, she adds.

Mr. Trump underwent a yearly physical in April. In a post-exam memo, a doctor reported that Mr. Trump exhibits “robust” cardiac pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.

Mr. Trump is not feeling any discomfort from the new health issues, according to Ms. Leavitt. She adds that “the president remains in excellent health.”