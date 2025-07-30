Trump Slaps 50 Percent Tariffs on Brazil Over Bolsonaro Prosecution

Nearly 30 percent of the coffee sold in America will be subject to the new import tax.

The Trump administration is putting the screws on Brazil with new sanctions and tariffs because of the country’s prosecution of its former right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly plotting to assassinate his left-wing successor.

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday setting a 50 percent import tax on many Brazilian goods. Mr. Trump declared a new national emergency using his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. He is accusing Brazil of a “politically motivated persecution, intimidation, harassment, censorship, and prosecution” of Mr. Bolsonaro and thousands of his supporters. Mr. Trump also accuses Brazil of human rights abuses.

Mr. Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly planning a coup following the 2022 presidential election, which he narrowly lost to the current president, Lula da Silva. Mr. Bolsonaro has already been barred from running for office for attempting to steal the election.

“They’re treating President Bolsonaro very unfairly. He’s a good man,” Mr. Trump said after sending a letter to Mr. da Silva earlier this month threatening the tariffs if the prosecution of Mr. Bolsonaro wasn’t dropped.

Mr. da Silva said that Brazil’s courts are independent and the country’s sovereignty will not be threatened.

“If he wants to have a political fight, then let’s treat it as a political fight, Mr. Da Silva told the New York Times. “If he wants to talk trade, let’s sit down and discuss trade. But you can’t mix everything together.

The executive order issues a wide carveout of products that are not subject to the new tariffs. The exempted goods include precious metals, some aircraft and parts, wood pulp, and certain energy products. Coffee, however, will not be exempt from the tax. About 30 percent of the coffee sold in America comes from Brazil.

In a related move, the Treasury Department announced sanctions against a Brazilian supreme court justice on Wednesday. Justice Alexandre de Moraes is accused of secretly censoring his political critics and is one of five Supreme Court judges overseeing Mr. Bolsonaro’s prosecution.

“Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against U.S. and Brazilian citizens and companies,” Treasury Secretary Bessent said. “De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions — including against former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Today’s action makes clear that Treasury will continue to hold accountable those who threaten U.S. interests and the freedoms of our citizens,” Mr. Bessent said.

Justice de Moraes also ordered X be shut down in Brazil last year after declaring that Elon Musk’s social media policies led to the spreading of hate speech in the country.

Secretary of State Rubio announced a visa restriction policy in May that targets foreign nationals responsible for the censorship of protected speech in the United States. Mr. Trump has now directed Mr. Rubio to revoke visas belonging to Justice de Moraes, his allies on the Court, and their immediate family members.

The sanctions allow for any assets Justice de Moraes has in the United States to be seized and blocks anyone inside the United States from becoming financially involved with the judge.