Trump’s Granddaughter, Kai Trump, Is Perfecting Art of the Deal on Junior Golf Circuit

Since her speech at the RNC Convention, NIL endorsements have made the high school senior a millionaire.

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of President Trump, seems to be improving her golf game along with her bank account.

The 18-year-old senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, shot a 6-over par 77 on Thursday to finish in a tie for third place at the Srixon Medalist Tour event at Lost City Golf Club in Atlantis, Florida. The junior golf tournament is for players aged 11 to 18.

Ms. Trump, whose previous best finish in a tournament was seventh place, ended the two-day tournament at 11 over par after firing a 5-over-par opening round of 76 on Wednesday. Jayden Loyacano of Boca Raton, Florida, won the girls’ division at 5 over par. If the improvement in Ms. Trump’s golf game matches the rise of her popularity, it won’t be long before she’s on the LPGA Tour.

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Trump, on the third day of the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump burst onto the public scene during the RNC Convention last year, when she took the podium and told the world Mr. Trump was “just a normal grandpa” who supported her interest in pursuing golf.

“When we play golf together, he always tries to get inside my head,” she told the convention. “And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too.”

The world has been her oyster since then. In August, the native of Jupiter, Florida, announced her commitment to play golf at the University of Miami. Even better, Florida is one of several states that allows high school athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

She signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade, a top manufacturer of golf equipment, joining a talent roster that includes professional golfers Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and her mother’s current love interest, Tiger Woods.

Kai Trump talks with Rory McIlroy at The Genesis Invitational 2025 in La Jolla, California on February 12, 2025. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Kai Trump also signed a deal with Leaf Trading Cards, and recently announced an equity partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, a sugar-free energy drink, teaming with LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Backed by more than 6 million followers across her social media platforms, Ms. Trump is represented by GSE Worldwide, whose clients include major championship winner Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson.

Ms. Trump’s NIL valuation is already at $1.2 million, according to On3 Sports, making her No.1 in women’s high school golf.

“It’s pretty cool, especially being partners with such great athletes,” she said on “Fox & Friends” during “Kai’s Announcement,” filmed at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Ms. Trump enjoys the benefits of an impressive support system. She credits her grandfather for being a major influence, not only encouraging her, but providing use of his golf courses for her practice and pleasure.

“He’s really just taught me to keep on fighting and keep on practicing,” she said on FOX. “I’ve loved playing golf with him my whole life. It’s the reason that we have a special bond together.”

Daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ms. Trump has already rubbed elbows with some of the world’s best golfers. She played in a pro-am alongside Mr. McIlroy earlier this year before a tournament at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, and is frequently in the company of Mr. Woods, whose son Charlie also attends the Benjamin School and plays on the boys’ golf team, and could command huge dollars in the NIL space.

Mr. Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship via a social media post in March that said in part, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side.”

Kai Trump had hinted at a connection a month earlier, posting photos of herself, her mom and a clip of Mr. Woods at TGL’s SoFi Center, with the caption “What my weekends have been looking like!”

Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump and Donald Trump Jr., stand on stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite the political whirlwind that surrounds her family, Ms. Trump is following her grandfather’s advice to stay focused.

“A lot of people put grandpa through hell and he’s still standing,” she said during her RNC speech. “He pushes me to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he set the bar pretty high, but maybe one day I’ll catch him.”