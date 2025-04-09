Trump’s Next Target: ‘Weak and Worthless’ Shower Heads

An executive order will roll back limits on how much water can flow through a shower head.

President Trump is formalizing his push to make showers great again, reportedly signing an executive order on Wednesday to roll back limits on the water pressure allowed in shower heads.

Congress set standards in 1992 limited showerheads to 2.5 gallons of water a minute. During the Obama administration the rule was expanded to apply to shower fixtures with multiple nozzles.

If a rollback sounds familiar, it is. Mr. Trump eased the rules during his first term. President Biden put them back in place when he was in the White House and Mr. Trump is striking them again.

“No longer will shower heads be weak and worthless,” a draft of the executive order reads, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Trump announced in February that he was instructing EPA Secretary Zeldin to follow water flow standards from his first administration for sinks, showers, toilets, washing machines, and dishwashers. The new order will officially roll back those rules.

Mr. Trump has complained for years about the effects of low water pressure when it comes to his hair.

At campaign rallies as far back as 2019 he has claimed the water only drips out of lower pressure shower heads.

The executive order will reportedly say the restrictions are needlessly restrictive.

“No market failure justifies this intrusion: Americans pay for their own water and should be free to choose their shower heads without federal meddling,” the order said, according to the WSJ.

The right-leaning Pirate Wires issued a call to “liberate” indoor water flow on Wednesday and claimed the regulations aiming to conserve water actually cause people to take longer showers and waste more water.

Elon Musk responded to the X post with, “Make showers great again!”

Congressman Mike Lee also responded saying he was working on legislation to “end shower-head tyranny.” His post was met with many replies of support.