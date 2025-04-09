The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Trump’s Next Target: ‘Weak and Worthless’ Shower Heads

An executive order will roll back limits on how much water can flow through a shower head.

Via iStock
President Trump expected to sign an executive order to roll back limits on the water pressure allowed in shower heads. Via iStock
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

President Trump is formalizing his push to make showers great again, reportedly signing an executive order on Wednesday to roll back limits on the water pressure allowed in shower heads.

Congress set standards in 1992 limited showerheads to 2.5 gallons of water a minute. During the Obama administration the rule was expanded to apply to shower fixtures with multiple nozzles.

If a rollback sounds familiar, it is. Mr. Trump eased the rules during his first term. President Biden put them back in place when he was in the White House and Mr. Trump is striking them again.

“No longer will shower heads be weak and worthless,” a draft of the executive order reads, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Trump announced in February that he was instructing EPA Secretary Zeldin to follow water flow standards from his first administration for sinks, showers, toilets, washing machines, and dishwashers. The new order will officially roll back those rules.

Mr. Trump has complained for years about the effects of low water pressure when it comes to his hair.

At campaign rallies as far back as 2019 he has claimed the water only drips out of lower pressure shower heads.

The executive order will reportedly say the restrictions are needlessly restrictive.

“No market failure justifies this intrusion: Americans pay for their own water and should be free to choose their shower heads without federal meddling,” the order said, according to the WSJ.

The right-leaning Pirate Wires issued a call to “liberate” indoor water flow on Wednesday and claimed the regulations aiming to conserve water actually cause people to take longer showers and waste more water.

Elon Musk responded to the X post with, “Make showers great again!”
Congressman Mike Lee also responded saying he was working on legislation to “end shower-head tyranny.” His post was met with many replies of support.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use