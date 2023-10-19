UC Davis Professor Calls for Attacks on ‘Zionist Journalists’ and Their Children, in Post Using Ax, Dagger, and Blood Emojis

Decristo also celebrates on X the attacks on U.S. embassies in response to false reports that Israel was behind the bombing on Tuesday of a hospital parking lot. She calls for the embassies to be burned down.

A professor at University of California, Davis has called for “Zionist journalists” and their children to be murdered in a gruesome exhortation on X, the social media network previously known as Twitter, featuring emojis of a dagger, ax, and drops of blood. “Zionist journalists,” Jemma Decristo wrote, “have houses w addresses, kids in school. … They can fear their bosses but they should fear us more.”

The message was followed by the blood-tinged emojis. More recently, Ms. Decristo, whose X account is now private, celebrated on X the attacks on U.S. embassies in response to false reports that Israel was behind the bombing on Tuesday of a hospital parking lot. Ms. DeCristo deployed a series of fire emojis as she urged that “the US embassy everywhere” be put to the torch. “US out of everywhere,” she added.

At UC Davis, Ms. Decristo, a transgender woman who is referred to as Jeramy DeCristo on the website of the University of California’s Office of the President (which awarded Ms. DeCristo with a fellowship), is an assistant professor of American Studies focusing on “the interplay between sound, race, gender, and embodiment,” according to her faculty website. She graduated from liberal Vassar College, a former Seven Sisters school in New York State, and went on to earn her Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she was awarded the prestigious U.C. President’s Postdoctoral fellowship. She researched “Black Sounds and Their Fugitive Lives in Capture.”

Ms. Descristo wrote her doctoral dissertation on “Blackness and the Writing of Sound in Modernity” and was described as using “books, articles and contemporary archival records” to understand how anxieties foment “about otherness, racial and gender difference and (inhumanity).”

“We reject all forms of violence and discrimination, as they are antithetical to the values of our university,” UC Davis said in a statement to the Sun. “We strive to foster a climate of equity and justice built on mutual understanding and respect for all members of the community.”

UC Davis did not answer the Sun’s question on whether Ms. Decristo is still teaching at the University.

In addition to being a professor, Ms. DeCristo is also a self-described “experimental musician.”