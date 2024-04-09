UConn Wins Back-to-Back Titles, Cementing a Dynasty in the Making

The Huskies left little doubt that they have cracked the championship code and are thinking of a three peat.

March Madness wasn’t all that maddening this year after all. The University of Connecticut turned the 2024 NCAA Tournament into its personal playground, dominating every opponent en route to its second straight national championship.

The Huskies turned the title game into another laugher, leading by double digits for most of the second half on their way to a 75-60 win over Purdue Monday night at State Farm Stadium at Glendale.

“We won by a lot again,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said of the Huskies, who became the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Florida in 2006-2007.

The showdown between two top seeds wasn’t much of a game. UConn built a 36-30 lead at halftime and pulled away in the second half, leading by as much as 17 points with eight minutes to play.

It was the 12 straight tournament game in which the Huskies (37-3) won by at least 13 points, an unprecedented streak that overwhelmed the Boilermakers and two-time national Player of the Year Zach Edey.

Mr. Edey, Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center, did his part, scoring 37 points and collecting 10 rebounds. UConn’s depth and precision, though, were too much for the Big Ten Champions, who ended their year 34-5.

Guard Tristen Newton led UConn with 20 points. Another guard, Stephon Castle added 15 points, while center Donovan Clingan and guard Cam Spencer added 11 each.

Mr. Hurley said UConn’s game plan was to let Mr. Edey score his points but limit the production of Purdue’s perimeter shooters. The Boilermakers were just one of seven from 3-point range. “We didn’t want to give up threes,” Mr. Hurley said. “We didn’t care if Zach took 25 or 28 shots to get 30 or 35 points.”

Mr. Edey scored 16 points in the first half, mixing a hook shot with up-and-under moves against Mr. Clingan, UConn’s big man. UConn took control in the second half by protecting the perimeter and controlling the glass with 14 offensive rebounds. In a flash, the Huskies were up 59-42 and cruised the rest of the way.

UConn set a tournament record for best point deferential at plus-140. Their scoring margin in their six tournament wins was 23.3 points.

“I thought the real difference ended up being their ability to offensive rebound in the second half,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We were wasting so much energy to fight once they got it to double digits and then we would get stops but we couldn’t get rebounds. That was a lot for us to overcome.”

Mr. Edey got his points, but the Boilermakers received little production elsewhere. Their starting guards combined for 17 points, while UConn’s starting backcourt totaled 46. “They did a good job mixing defenses,” Mr. Edey said. “I just have to play better. I can’t go through huge periods where I’m not effective.”

Mr. Painter gave credit to UConn. “We’ve played against some really good defensive guys this year and in the tournament, but not the collection of defensive players like UConn has,” he said. “These guys are bringing lockdown defenders off the bench.”

Mr. Hurley called the Huskies’ two-year run one of the “greatest a program has ever had” because this year’s team had to be rebuilt. “To lose that much and do what we did again, it’s got to be as impressive a two-year run as a program has had,” he said.

Mr. Hurley sounded like he was ready to get started on next season right away, warning everyone, “I don’t think we’re going anywhere,” he said, adding, “We’re going to be focusing on trying to put together a three-year run, not just a two-year run.”

Dan Hurley now has won back-to-back titles as a coach. His brother Bobby was part of Duke’s back-to-back title teams in 1991-1992.