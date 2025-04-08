UConn’s Paige Bueckers Hopes to Bridge Pay Gap Between NIL Riches and WNBA Salaries

Now that UConn superstar Paige Bueckers has won the national championship she’s chased throughout her collegiate career, she can look forward to a $1.3 million pay cut to join the WNBA.

That’s the difference between the league’s rookie salary of $78,000 and the $1.4 million evaluation in NIL money Ms. Bueckers reportedly received during her final year at UConn. The cavern between the NIL money top college stars receive and the current WNBA salary structure is one reason Notre Dame star Olivia Miles, a potential top four draft pick, elected to enter the college transfer portal instead of turning pro.

A pay raise for the pros should be on the way. The WNBA Players Association opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement, seeking a significant salary raise. The league signed an 11-year $2.2 billion media rights deal last season when it enjoyed unprecedented viewership and attendance in Caitlin Clark’s rookie season following a record-breaking collegiate career at Iowa.

A new CBA likely won’t impact this season, leaving 2025 Draft picks with a cheaper contract than those drafted after the new CBA is negotiated.

“(Being) a lottery pick is a lot to give up,” Ms. Miles said. “I’ve worked hard for that. “I truly believe I’ve put myself in a great position for teams to look at me and see my value at that level. I have to trust myself with whatever decision I make, either decision would be good for me.”

Ms. Bueckers, 23, is a case all unto her own, which makes turning pro the right option. She is the most marketable person emerging from the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments. Her national appeal is at an all-time high after leading the Huskies to their 12th national championship with an 82-59 victory over defending champion South Carolina Sunday night at Tampa.

A three-time All-American and a three-time Big East Player of the Year, Ms. Bueckers capped a brilliant collegiate career by collecting 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks as UConn won its first title since 2016.

“It’s very validating to all the hard work we put in as individuals and as a team,” Ms. Bueckers said in Tampa. “We stuck together through the good times. To share this moment is extremely validating.”

Ms. Bueckers will likely be selected by the Dallas Wings with the first overall pick in the April 14 WNBA Draft. Though her rookie salary won’t be much, she won’t starve.

A client of the Wasserman talent agency, Ms. Bueckers has brokered NIL deals with more than 25 companies, and more than half of those deals are multi-year contracts that will follow her to the WNBA.

With a social media following in excess of 5 million, she already is the first Nike NIL athlete to design her own pair of player edition basketball shoes, the Paige Bueckers G.T. Hustle 3. She also represents Verizon, Gatorade, Crocs, Taco Bell, Bose, Nerf, and various skin care and beauty brands.

In an entrepreneurial move, the Minnesota native became a limited partner with upstart women’s basketball league Unrivaled, where she holds an equity position. She did not play in the inaugural season, where 36 players on six teams earned an average of $200,000. She will be a featured attraction next year.

“The women’s game has grown so much,” Ms. Bueckers said at Tampa. “You’re extremely grateful to be a part of that. I feel like it’s only going to get better in the future.”

Ms. Bueckers has the benefit of watching Ms. Clark, who lost twice in the women’s national championship game, navigate her rookie season in the WNBA. From enduring her share of physical play on the court and verbal jabs off it, Ms. Clark lived through moments that likely await Ms. Bueckers.

Perhaps that’s why Ms. Bueckers wasted no time giving credit to the pioneers of the women’s game. “We thank the people who laid the foundation every single day,” she said with the championship net draped around her neck, “the women basketball players who came before us and allow us to be at this stage, and created the WNBA to be something to aspire to be in.”

UConn coach Geno Auriemma admitted it will be difficult to see Ms. Bueckers leave the Huskies, but he is happy she leaves as a national champion. After losing in Final Four appearances as a freshman and sophomore, missing her entire junior year to a knee injury, and then losing to Ms. Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals last year, this was her last chance.

“This was one of the more emotional Final Fours, and emotional national championships that I’ve been a part of since that very first one,” Mr. Auriemma said.