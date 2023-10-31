‘We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media,’ added the South Yorkshire Police, who are investigating the young Minnesotan’s death.

British police said Tuesday that their investigation “will take some time” into the bizarre death of an American hockey player who was sliced in the neck in an on-ice collision during a match in the English city of Sheffield. Meanwhile, the player who crashed into Adam Johnson, 29, has been subjected to the “disgusting agenda” of hockey fans accusing him of deliberately killing Mr. Johnson, according to a team fan site.

Mr. Johnson, a former forward for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, was playing on Saturday for the Nottingham Panthers in England when he collided with Matt Petgrave, a member of the opposing team, the Sheffield Steelers. Video footage of the deadly collision appears to show the blade of Matt Petgrave, 31, slicing Johnson in the neck.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” a statement from Johnson’s team reads. “Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

The South Yorkshire Police are currently investigating the tragedy, but they are “[encouraging] the public to avoid speculation, including on social media.”

Adam Johnson when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins. NHL.

“Since Saturday, detectives have been carrying out a range of inquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialized experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened,” a police statement released on Tuesday reads. “We have also been working closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our investigation.

“As with all unexpected and sudden deaths, it is standard practice for police to investigate the circumstances fully and feedback our findings to [His Majesty’s] Coroner. Our officers have now left the scene, however due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time.”

But calls for a halt to rumors and speculation may be too late. News and hockey sites have been abuzz with talk of the tragedy. Then, in a recent appearance on Fox News, the Canadian NHL star Sean Avery suggested Mr. Petgrave’s “kick” was intentional.

“Did this kid make a move that was very unorthodox? Do I think he was trying to make contact of some sort? Absolutely,” he said responding to host Jesse Watters who described Mr. Johnson’s death as “homicide” by a “dirty” player. “Do I think he woke up and said I’m going to murder somebody today? No.”

Matt Petgrave, then of the Owen Sound Attack, goes flying with his blades lifted into the air during a game in Canada in 2011. Mr. Petgrave crashed into Adam Johnson on Saturday, and Mr. John died after being sliced in the neck. Claus Andersen/Getty Images.

Mr. Petgrave has been the object of much opprobrium since the incident, with online trolls going so far as to call him a murderer. Still, there have been a number of people voicing their support for the player and even condemning his detractors as racists.

“I need to address something about the accident,” wrote Mr. Johnson’s teammate Westin Michaud in a series of posts on X. “We wholeheartedly stand with Matt Petgrave. The hate that Matt is receiving is terrible and completely uncalled for. I was at ice level on the bench closest to the accident, I saw both players moving fast.

“The unintentional clip of the Panther player’s leg by the Sheffield player caused the somersault. It’s clear to me his actions were unintentional and anyone suggesting otherwise is mistaken. Let’s come together and not spread unwarranted hate to someone who needs [our] support.”

Mr. Johnson has been showered with tributes since his untimely death. His former NHL team, the Penguins, even paid tribute to him before and during their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Matt Petrave. Internet Hockey Database.

“It’s an incredible tragedy. He was a great kid,” Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan said. “It was a privilege to be his coach… I remember his first game and his first goal in Minnesota. He was a great kid, a great player. And boy, he could really skate.”

Mr. Johnson’s girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe, also took the time to share a sweet sentiment on Instagram. Heartbreakingly enough, KSTP in St. Paul reported that Mr. Johnson was planning to propose to Ms. Wolfe and had already bought a ring.

“My sweet sweet angel,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I’ll miss you forever and love you always.”