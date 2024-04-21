UN Newsletter Promotes Anti-Israel Tax Day Protests That Shut Down Golden Gate Bridge, O’Hare Airport

The UN newsletter, sent out on April 11, cited the Campaign for Palestinian Rights’ guide to avoiding payments to the federal government to protest the war at Gaza.

Just days before April 15, a United Nations newsletter urged readers to follow the work of an American non-profit organization, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, which asked citizens to engage in direct action for Tax Day this year in order to “free Palestine.”

The UN newsletter, which was published on April 11, cited the Campaign for Palestinian Rights’ guide to avoiding payments to the federal government to protest the war at Gaza. The guidebook is titled, “Stop Arming Israel: 5 Ways to Take Action for Tax Day.”

“USCPR urged the public to pressure for the end of US military funding to Israel’s massive violence, once and for all. It called for a coordinated economic blockade in cities around the world on 15 April 15, to take part in the #NotMyTaxDollars social media campaign and to fundraise for Palestinian-led organizing,” the UN wrote in its newsletter, which covers non-profit and non-governmental organizations.

The guidebook itself decries “Israel’s U.S.-funded genocide against the Palestinian people,” and even refers to President Biden as “Genocide Joe.” Existence of the newsletter promoting the guidebook was first reported by Fox News.

“All U.S. weapons transfers to Israel must be suspended immediately,” the author of the guidebook, Ahmad Abuznaid, wrote. “We must fight harder than ever toward our ultimate goal: ending U.S. military funding to Israel’s massive violence, once and for all.”

Mr. Abuznaid offers his readers five ways to “disrupt” for a “free Palestine” on Tax Day, including protesting in the streets, fundraising for fellow protesters, joining a call with his organization on April 15, and sharing the word on social media.

One of the five action items the authors recommend is participating in a “coordinated economic blockade for a Free Palestine.”

“We will identify and blockade major choke points in the economy, focusing on points of production and circulation with the aim of causing the most economic impact, as did the port shutdowns,” a website describing the blockade says.

The organizer of this global blockade says that there is now a need “to shift from symbolic actions to those that cause pain to the economy.”

“As Yemen is bombed to secure global trade, and billions of dollars are sent to the Zionist war machine, we must recognize that the global economy is complicit in genocide andtogether we will coordinate to disrupt and blockade economic logistical hubs and the flow of capital,” the website states.

On Tax Day, some protests did materialize at points of real economic importance across America. In California, protesters shut down the Golden Gate Bridge, which the San Francisco district attorney is now investigating. The prosecutor, Brook Jenkins, is asking those who were trapped on the bridge to report to her office because they could be compensated as “victims” of false imprisonment.

Protesters in Illinois also shut down an interstate leading to Chicago’s largest airport, O’Hare International. Travelers were forced to sit in their cars while the demonstrators sat in the middle of I-190 chanting for a free Palestine. Some passengers eventually got out of their cars and walked to the airport along the side of the highway.