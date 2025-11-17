Valve Unveils Steam Frame Standalone VR Headset

Virtual Reality headsets are incredibly fun to use, and somewhat hard to recommend. I still use my Meta Quest 3 on a fairly regular basis as my evening cardio, but most of them sit alone in a corner, gathering dust.

Then there’s the Apple Vision Pro, which just received an update and is the most premium VR experience possible. Unlike the Meta Quest headsets, one could actually watch a full movie on it and have a really incredible experience. One can use it as a desktop replacement without feeling like it’s a compromised experience. One just has to ignore the high price tag.

Valve has long made a VR headset known as the Index, which was well reviewed for VR gaming and an important headset in the industry, but has become somewhat long in the tooth. The most notable issue, for the lay consumer, is that it uses outside-in tracking — where the headset sees your location and movement through separate camera devices mounted around your room — rather than the inside-out method — where the headset sees for itself. The latter is less accurate, but it’s just so much more convenient.

Valve seems to agree as they’ve just announced the Steam Frame: a standalone virtual reality headset set to launch in early 2026, which might be the best, few-compromised headset on the market — so long as the price is right. It’s the best of all worlds in VR. It has inside-out tracking and can run both VR and traditional Steam games locally through SteamOS, or one can stream them wirelessly from a local gaming PC using an included 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E adapter.

The Steam Frame is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 16GB of RAM, will be available in 256GB and 1TB storage configurations — with microSD card expansion — and uses thin “pancake” lenses. These provide 2,160 by 2,160 resolution per eye, providing up to 110 degrees field of view, and with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Given that it no longer uses base stations and outside-in tracking, it also comes with new controllers, which also track hand movements and provide haptic feedback, while still being as accurate as traditional gamepads through standard buttons and control sticks.

And on top of all this, the headset is light. It weighs just 440 grams — lighter than the Meta Quest 3’s 515 grams or the Vision Pro’s weight, meaning that it will be comfortable for longer, and can use less elaborate head straps. It also has a modular construction, meaning users — or third parties — could customize, upgrade, and easily repair the device in the future.

This sounds pretty incredible, and I can’t wait to try it. The only question then is how much it will cost. It’s a competitive headset for enthusiasts around $1,000, but if they can get it under $700, it would be hard to recommend any other headset.