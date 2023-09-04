Vast Majority of Voters See Biden as Too Old To Run for Office, Including Democrats, Wall Street Journal Poll Finds

Nearly three quarters of voters see President Biden, 80, as too old to run for office again.

An overwhelming majority of voters, including Democrats, see President Biden as too old to run for president, according to a new survey by the Wall Street Journal.

The survey found that 67 percent of Democrats feel Mr. Biden, 80, is too old to run for office again, compared to 73 percent of respondents overall. For comparison, 47 percent of those surveyed feel that the 77-year-old former president, Donald Trump, is too old to run.

“Voters are looking for change, and neither of the leading candidates is the change that they’re looking for,” pollster Michael Bocian told the Journal.

The survey, conducted by Mr. Bocian and pollster Tony Fabrizio, also found that Mr. Biden was underwater on many of the issues polled.

On his handling of the economy, Mr. Biden had a 37 percent approval rating and 59 percent disapproval. On inflation and rising costs, Mr. Biden had a 34 percent approval rating and 63 percent disapproval, according to the poll.

Securing the border was Mr. Biden’s least favorable issue, with 30 percent of respondents approving and 63 percent disapproving of his handling of the problem.

Mr. Biden saw better ratings on improving infrastructure, with a 45 percent approval rating and a 47 percent disapproval rating, according to the poll. Creating jobs was Mr. Biden’s best issue, with 47 percent approving and 47 percent disapproving.

On foreign policy, 34 percent report disapproving of the president’s handling of Communist China and 57 percent approve. On the war in Ukraine, 42 percent approved of the president’s approach and 52 percent disapproved.

The numbers reported by the Journal survey fell largely in line with the findings of other polls. According to FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls, 41.2 percent had a favorable opinion of Mr. Biden, and 54.8 percent had an unfavorable opinion.

The negative view that voters have of Mr. Biden appears to be dragging down his poll numbers in the 2024 presidential race as well.

A Wall Street Journal, Fabrizio Lee and Associates, and GBAO survey from late August found that Messrs. Biden and Trump were tied at 46 percent support in the general election. The survey also found that Cornel West would carry some 2 percent of the vote if on the ticket, and the expected Libertarian candidate, Lars Mapstead, would carry 1 percent.