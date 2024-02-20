Viral Video Footage Shows Migrants Screaming, Throwing Objects at Police Officers in New York Shelter

It’s the latest in growing conversation about the migrant crisis and fears that soft-on-crime policies embolden attacks on police.

Video footage showing a group of cops being attacked by migrants at the Randall’s Island shelter at New York City is circulating on social media and sparking outrage and calls for deployment of the National Guard.

The video depicts a confrontation that started on Tuesday morning after police were called to the shelter over a disturbance. The arriving officers found a man who was “involved in a verbal dispute with security and acting in a disorderly fashion,” police officials told the New York Post.

Migrants can be seen surrounding the cops, shouting at them, and hurling objects at them as the police were removing the man. The police used batons to protect themselves from the items being thrown at them.

“This crisis is a dangerous cocktail of Biden’s open border policies, and left-wing state/city sanctuary policies,” a former New York representative, Lee Zeldin, wrote on X in response to the video. “Biden must close the border TODAY (he already has the power!), sanctuary policies must be ended TODAY, and Hochul must call in the National Guard TODAY.”

A congresswoman from New York, Nicole Malliotakis said cop attacks and officer shortages are a direct result of Democratic policies and the movement to defund the police.

“The Democrats that run our city and our state have made it impossible for the police officers to do their job,” she said in an interview with Fox News, adding that bail laws and inability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities have tied police hands.

Police removed the man, but the incident is sparking further conversation about “soft-on-crime” policies that could be emboldening disorder and leading to an increase in attacks against police.

New York City’s police union has been sounding the alarm recently about record numbers of injuries to officers as they brawl with suspects.

The January assault on two cops in Times Square has led to growing questions about police power, as some say the city’s police policies have put cops at a “tactical disadvantage,” when responding to crime and disorder, as the Sun has reported.

The city’s police force is experiencing shortages — down by 2,500 personnel last year and expected to keep dropping.