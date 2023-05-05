Activists could aim to disrupt the annual festivities following the recent deaths of four animals, but choose your favorite julep stein, pick some mint from the garden, garnish the bourbon, and put a couple bucks on the pride of Japan, Derma Sotogake.

Churchill Downs has been spooked by the four horses of the apocalypse. During the week leading up to what is each year’s most watched race, the Kentucky Derby, four steeds up and died at the famous track, so cue up the PETA crowd protests.

There are whispers that animal rights groups are in fact planning to interrupt the traditions of the first Saturday in May, a day of glory for the hat and Julep crowd of pony watchers. Activists could aim to spoil the party while the entire nation awaits the first jewel of racing’s triple crown and places its bets.

If they choose to interfere, activists will hang their fake-fur hat on this week’s track tragedies. On Thursday, Chuchill Downs suspended a trainer, Saffie Joseph, and his Derby entry, Lord Miles, was scratched from the big race. The suspension followed the yet-unexplained deaths of two of Mr. Joseph’s horses since Saturday.

Separately, two additional horses suffered musculoskeletal injuries at the famed Louisville track this week and had to be euthanized. To round up the freak incidents, two horses overthrew their jockeys during morning runs. It’s no wonder, I guess, that animal lovers are galvanizing.

The Grand National, one of England’s biggest annual horse races, was interrupted on April 16 when protesters ran onto the Liverpool track. Much to the chagrin of fans, the start of the nationally televised race was delayed for 15 minutes before up to 100 animal rights activists were arrested.

Not all were upset. The Sun’s unofficial track guru, Michael Minogue, who happened to be visiting Britain at the time, arrived at a London pub too late to make a bet. Then, realizing the race was delayed, he managed to squeeze in a wager on an entry with an Irish-sounding name, Corach Rambler, who won the race.

Mr. Minogue’s family has a long family history of winning on “the Irish horse.” Yet, as this year’s Derby approaches, he’s not averse to considering a Japanese entry. The phenom in question, Derma Sotogake, won the UAE Derby last month, as well as the heart of another knowledgeable track whisperer, Pia Catton, a contributor to the Sun.

Meanwhile, what about those calls to abolish horse racing altogether? Should we forgo the Derby and watch a ho-hum coronation on the other side of the pond instead? The track deaths of four horses right on Derby week sure add heft to the argument.

In 2019, new rules were enacted after 42 horses died at the Santa Anita track. Yet, fatalities on American tracks are slightly higher than at similar venues in places like Hong Kong, Japan, or Britain. But despite well-publicized incidents — like the death of Barbaro following an injury at the end of his 2006 Preakness victory — track fatalities are relatively rare. Equine deaths stand at just above 1.5 for 1,000 race starts.

Every horse’s life is precious, of course, but the racing industry is far from the most abusive of the many enterprises involving man and animal since the dawn of time. Yes, those involved in racing sometimes cheat to win, which could harm the creatures, yet it makes little sense for owners who spend a fortune on siring, rearing, keeping, and feeding racehorses to kill their golden goose investments.

It is a lucrative industry. Last year, $179 million was wagered nationally on the Derby. In 2019, Americans bet more than $250 million on that first leg of the triple crown. A big business, racing employs and sustains many people — from low-wage track workers to stable boys, grooms, trainers, jockeys, and rail tipsters. What about them?

So, on to the race. The run for the roses is one of the hardest to handicap. At one mile, it is longer than the races most of the participating colts have run before. A crowded field of 20 entries complicates any odd calculation.

Worse, “this year’s Derby is as wide open as any Kentucky Derby I’ve ever witnessed,” a widely watched rail tipster, Andy Serling, says. Mr Serling, who preaches value in betting, argues that the odds on the favorite, Forte, currently at 9-2, will likely make him a worthless bet. Instead, he likes the 8-1 Two Phils.

Yet, he also sees the virtues of Derma Sotogake, another 8-1 shot. Mr. Serling is worried about how the trip from Dubai would challenge the Japanese steed. Ms. Catton notes, though, that 3-year-olds from Japan are more used to long tracks and roaring crowds than their peers, which would make Derma Sotogake a perfect fit for the Derby.

Also, that victory at Dubai a month ago was magnificent. Watch it here. So never mind the apocalypse: Choose your favorite julep stein, pick some mint from the garden, garnish the bourbon, and put a couple bucks on the pride of Japan.