Weed, Rackets and Buzz Cuts: U.S. Open Kicks Off in Rowdy Fashion

The tournament’s first days have featured a racket-smashing incident, a wayward photographer and complaints about marijuana smoke wafting over the courts.

The 2025 U.S. Open is barely underway, but it’s already offering more plot twists than a Netflix drama.

In typical New York fashion, tennis is just one part of the entertainment. In the opening days of the two-week tournament, this year’s Grand Slam at the USTA Billy Jean Tennis Center at Flushing, Queens, has already delivered its share of highlights and lowlights.

Forget the hushed reverence of Wimbledon or the postcard perfection of Roland Garros. The U.S. Open on the outskirts of New York City marches to its own chaotic drum and this year’s edition is already adding to that reputation, featuring fiery outbursts from players, a rogue photographer, a haircut gone wrong, and the sweet smell of colitas rising up through the air.

After playing alongside Iga Swiatek in mixed doubles, Casper Rudd of Norway had nothing good to say about the aroma that seems to hang over the tennis center like a smoky fog. “For me, this is the worst thing about New York,” Ms. Rudd said. “The smell is everywhere, even here on the courts. We have to accept it, but it’s not my favorite smell.”

Players have complained in previous tournaments about the smell of marijuana presumably originating from a park behind the food court area. Though smoking is prohibited at the Billie Jean Tennis Center, New York legalized recreational cannabis in 2021.

In 2023, Maria Sakkari of Greece complained that the weed smell affected her concentration during a singles match she lost to Rebeka Masarova. “There’s a park behind, people can do whatever they want,” Ms. Sakkari said. “It’s nothing that we can control.”

Apparently, the photographers can’t be controlled either. Action was paused in a singles match earlier in the week when freelance photographer Selcuk Acar, stepped onto the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium during live play. Mr. Acar interrupted the action as Benjamin Bonzi of France was serving for match point, stunning players and officials. In response, the chair umpire awarded Mr. Bonzi another first serve, sending his opponent, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, into an epic tirade.

The USTA revoked Mr. Acar’s press credentials and banned him from the remainder of the tournament. Mr. Acar claimed he was treated unfairly. “I’m a victim and totally innocent,” he told the Daily Mail. “This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I’m innocent, I’ve suffered greatly.”

Mr. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, lost the match and went into a six-minute racket-smashing tirade that might have made John McEnroe proud, but prompted tennis legend Boris Becker to suggest Mr. Medvedev seek “professional help” to deal with his anger issues.

On a lighter note, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz didn’t have to hit a ball to create a buzz. Long admired for his dark curls, Mr. Alcaraz arrived with a buzz cut, stunning fans and fellow competitors. During a post-match press conference, he said a botched haircut by his brother on the eve of the tournament prompted the decision to shave his head.

“I felt like my hair was really long already and before the tournament I said that I really want to get a haircut,” Mr. Alcaraz told reporters. “Suddenly my brother just misunderstood the machine. He just cut it and the only way to fix it [was] just to shave it off. To be honest it’s not that good, it’s not that bad, I guess.”

If the opening week is any indication, the following days of competition will be filled with more drama, controversy, flair and perhaps some all-world tennis. Welcome to the U.S. Open.