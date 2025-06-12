‘We’ll See You Outside’: Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Threatened Jury Foreperson, Vowed To Fight Him After Court, He Tells Judge

The jury still has to decide on the third and final count in the indictment.

The Weinstein story is not over yet.

The jury in the retrial of the movie producer Harvey Weinstein still has to render a verdict on one count in his three count indictment after a split verdict on the two other counts was reached on Wednesday. But it’s unclear if deliberations will resume as planned on Thursday.

After Mr. Weinstein heard his guilty and not-guilty verdicts on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Curtis Farber, excused the jury for the day and told them to come back on Thursday to try to agree on a verdict for the third count. But the attorneys were ordered to come back to the courtroom after lunch.

When everyone returned around 3:30pm, the judge said, “The foreperson is in the back.”

Mimi Haley, right, listens to attorney Gloria Allred, left, during a press conference outside Manhattan criminal court in New York, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

“This is an unexpected situation,” the lead defense attorney Arthur Aidala remarked.

Unlike the rest of the jurors, the foreperson, who speaks on behalf of the jury, signs its notes and proclaims the verdict, had not left the courthouse. The man had waited to speak to the judge, who now called him into the courtroom.

“Something happened after they (the other jurors) left for the day. Someone (said)… they’re gonna catch me, when I am outside waiting, they’re gonna put my name on the wall.. my real name,” the foreperson, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, told the court.

The judge asked, “No one physically touched you?”

The foreperson shook his head and said, “They keep talking like angry, like personal.”

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial, Monday, June 9, 2025, in New York. AP

The foreperson was saying he had been threatened, again, by someone on the jury who appeared to have disagreed with his vote. It was unclear if it was the same person, who had caused trouble earlier in the day.

As the Sun reported, the foreperson had told the judge earlier on Wednesday that he did not want to return to the deliberations room. In a conversation that took place in the judge’s chambers, the juror said, according to the transcript the Sun received, people were “attacking (me in a) bad way, verbally.”

“I don’t know,” the juror said. “I feel all the time…(for the last) couple of days, people keep attacking other people. I got two people to prove the situation.”

The tensions had gotten so bad, he said, that one or more jurors were threatening the foreperson that they would be waiting for him outside the courthouse to fight him.

“We’re going to see you outside,” the foreperson claimed he was told by other jurors.

Attorney Megan Goddard (L) and attorney Lindsay Goldbrum (R) escort their client Kaja Sokola (C) after a partial verdict in former film producer Harvey Weinstein trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 11, 2025 in New York City. A jury unanimously found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting one woman and not guilty of assaulting another more than a decade ago in a partial verdict. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

To deescalate the situation the judge considered sending all twelve jurors, seven women and five men, for a walk, but one of the court officers told the judge that each juror would have to be accompanied by a court officer and he did not have twelve officers on duty who could leave the courthouse now.

The judge then scratched the idea. He asked the jurors if they had reached a verdict on any of the counts, which they confirmed that they had. Mr. Weinstein was convicted on one criminal sexual act, and relieved of the other. The third charge, a rape charge, was still in limbo.

Now that everyone had gone home, the foreperson had stayed behind to tell the judge he had been threatened again.

“Were you coerced into voting any particular way?” The judge asked

“I vote for my side.. I made my own decision,” the foreperson replied.

Attorney Gloria Allred and her client Miriam Haley walk through Collect Pond Park after a partial verdict in former film producer Harvey Weinstein’s trial on June 11, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The judge also asked when the jury had decided on the verdicts on the two counts, and the foreperson said everyone unanimously agreed on the counts last Friday, one day after deliberations had started.

This meant that the jury had been quarreling over the rape charge for the since Monday.

The judge asked the foreperson if he had concerns about returning to the deliberations room on Thursday. And somewhat hesitating, the juror said, “yes.”

The judge told him that court officers would accompany him into the jury room, but that he would not force him to stay inside if he did not want to. With that he released the juror for the day. The judge ordered the defense attorneys and the prosecution not to speak to the press until the matter was resolved on Thursday.

Actress Jessica Mann, left, arrives to testify in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial, Monday, May. 19, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

It’s unclear what will happen if the foreperson refuses to deliberate over the third charge with his fellow jurors. The charge could be declared as hung, or get dismissed.

Interestingly, the third-degree rape charge, brought the former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, who testified during the trial, carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, which Mr. Weinstein has already served.

Mr. Weinstein was found guilty on that third-degree rape charge in his first trial in 2020 at the same lower Manhattan courthouse. He was also, in 2020, found guilty of forcing oral sex on a former production assistant, Miriam Haley. That charge, a criminal sexual act, carries a maximum of 25 years in prison. The judge sentenced him to 23 years. Mr. Weistein was found guilty of this charge again on Wednesday.

After his conviction in 2020, Mr. Weinstein was brought to a medium-security correctional facility in Upstate New York. But then, last year, New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, overturned his conviction because it found that the judge had wrongly permitted women to testify who were not part of the charged crimes.

Attorneys for former film producer Harvey Weinstein depart Manhattan Criminal Court on June 11, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Manhattan district attorney’s office decided to bring the charges again and hold a retrial. Mr. Weinstein was brought to a jail on Rikers Island. (Despite the court having vacated his conviction, he could not be freed because he was also convicted on sexual offense charges in California and sentenced to 16 years in prison there.)

For their retrial, which began with jury selection on April 15, prosecutors brought the same two charges, the third-degree rape charge, related to Ms. Mann, and the criminal sexual act related to Ms. Haley, and they added a new charge by a former Polish model, Kaja Sokola.

All three women testified. Ms. Haley told the court about her allegation that Mr. Weinstein forced oral sex on her inside his New York apartment in 2006. Ms. Sokola said he also forced oral sex on her in a hotel room in 2006. And Ms. Mann said that the film producer raped her in a hotel in 2013.

The jury believed Ms. Haley, convicting Mr. Weinstein, again, of the crime. Ms. Haley was outside the courthouse on Wednesday and told reporters that she felt relieved.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial as the jury deliberates at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 11, 2025 in New York City. Angela Weiss – Pool/Getty Images

“I hope it is finally over,” Ms. Haley said. “It’s just a relief all around, and I am happy that I showed up despite some of the intimidation tactics by the defense.”

Also outside was Mr. Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, who told the Sun that the judge and the attorneys from both sides were “talking.”

“The judge is trying to find a win for everybody. The judge doesn’t want an appeal, and he knows that there’s a wealth of appellate issues. And he knows that we’re not going to accept what the DA wants for sentencing. So he’s going to have to find a way to make all parties happy.”

The maximum sentence for the convicted charge, the allegation that Mr. Weinstein performed oral sex on Ms. Haley (while, as she testified, she was on her period) is 25 years in prison. Mr. Weinstein has already served five years, and he has a 16 year sentence waiting for him in California, which his attorneys have appealed.

The trial will resume on Thursday morning.