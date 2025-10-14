While WNBA Feuds, Angel Reese Is Growing Wings on a Victoria’s Secret Runway

Angel Reese isn’t waiting for anyone to hand her wings. She’s too busy earning them herself.

Already one of the WNBA’s brightest stars, the Chicago Sky forward steps into a unique spotlight on Wednesday when she becomes the first professional athlete to walk the runway at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL,” Ms. Reese posted on her Instagram account. “I’m finally getting my wings. I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready … Catch me on the runway.”

Walking the runway of the annual promotional event that normally features models under contract to the company is the latest bold statement in Ms. Reese’s rapidly expanding empire that stretches across basketball, fashion, and media.

Her evolution from college sensation to cultural force comes during one of the most chaotic and transformative periods in WNBA history. While much of the league is squabbling over a new collective bargaining agreement and tensions over Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s leadership, Ms. Reese has parlayed her on-court success, looks and bold personality into one of the most diversified personal brands in women’s sports.

In addition to making history at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a partnership with Reebok led to the release of her first signature sneaker, the Angel Reese 1, which sold out within hours of launch on Sept. 18 confirming Ms. Reese as a marketing powerhouse.

She also unveiled a limited edition Juicy Couture collection of velour tracksuits and streetwear that blend athletic power and pop culture. Ms. Reese also continues to host her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast and serves as an ambassador for Amazon, pitching affordable lifestyle products.

It’s a continuation of a strategy that began when she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in 2023 when she didn’t think she’d feel comfortable “in thong bathing suits.” Her confidence has soared since. “I embrace my body and who I am,” she said.

Once primarily known as the chief nemesis of Indiana Fever guard and college foe Caitlin Clark, Ms. Reese is using her off-the-court endeavors to escape the shadow of her more celebrated counterpart.

Jeanine Ogbonnaya, one of Ms. Reese’s agents, said the goal is not only to create immediate income for Ms. Reese, but also “build a brand for her that can withstand well past her playing days.”

Basketball remains the hub of her success. Though the Sky missed the playoffs for the second straight year, she averaged 14.7 points, a league-high 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists and made her second straight All-Star Game.

She also maintains a feistiness that isn’t always appreciated by her teammates. Late in the season she publicly voiced her frustration with the Sky’s front office telling the Chicago Tribune: “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s nonnegotiable for me,” adding, “I’m not settling for the same s—t we did this year. We can’t settle for what we have this year.”

She later apologized to her teammates, saying her comments were “taken out of context.” The Sky suspended her for one-half of a Sept. 7 game against the eventual WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, but her comments were in line with being “Unapologetically Angel.”

Apparently, Ms. Reese is too busy building her brand to compete in the second season of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league that debuted last season. Ms. Reese was one of the top attractions, averaging 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds over 14 games to help the league co-founded by WNBA players Breanna Steward and Napheesa Collier gain traction and credibility. The inaugural year was successful enough to reach a $340 million valuation.

Though Unrivaled offers equity to players and a reported average salary of more than $200,000, Ms. Reese said she would not compete this offseason. “I am looking forward to resting, vacations, working out, and I already started again, Pilates,” she announced on Instagram. “I am back in Florida, so I’m happy.”

She said she plans on doing “fun stuff,” which includes “My podcast, of course, meeting new people, continuing to build my brand.” There is talk of going on a world tour to promote her Reebok shoe.

So while the rest of the WNBA squabbles over of its leadership, officiating and a new CBA, Ms. Reese is proving what can happen when an Angel builds her own wings.